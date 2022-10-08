Bobby Linn’s free-kick earns draw for Arbroath By Press Association October 8 2022, 7.06pm Arbroath cancelled out Dundee’s early goal as the points were shared in a 1-1 draw (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bobby Linn’s free-kick saw bottom club Arbroath come from behind to draw 1-1 with Dundee in the cinch Championship. Zak Rudden scored in the sixth minute to give the visitors the lead. However, Arbroath equalised when Linn curled home a superb dead-ball effort from outside the box via the underside of the bar. Both sides had chances for the winner, but it remained 1-1. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Adam Devine determined to take his chance after signing new Rangers deal England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton Aberdeen let fans down in dismal defeat to Dundee United – Lee Sharp Lee Johnson hails the way Hibs fans celebrate club’s history Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hit half-centuries as England sparkle in Perth opener Human rights campaigner fears ‘gay-bashing’ attacks by locals at Qatar World Cup Armando Broja declares Chelsea goal first of many after realising boyhood dream Marc Sneyd believes he has done all he can to force his way into… Most Read 1 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 2 2 Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath 3 Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’ 4 A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash 5 Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a… 6 Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73… 7 Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing 8 Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit 9 Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire 10 Developers fail to overturn refusal of £15 million 60-house bid on Carnoustie farmland More from The Courier 5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early… Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash 3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith… Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell… GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal… Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire Editor's Picks Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73 with Sir Alex Ferguson paying tribute Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a year Kirkcaldy yogi Scott explains how beats and brainwaves will get you a good night’s sleep Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit ‘Raw sewage’ in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses ‘extremely concerned’ What is being done to offer laptops or tablets to every schoolchild in Tayside and Fife? Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath