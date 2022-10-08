Bobby Linn’s free-kick earns draw for Arbroath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bobby Linn’s free-kick saw bottom club Arbroath come from behind to draw 1-1 with Dundee in the cinch Championship.

Zak Rudden scored in the sixth minute to give the visitors the lead.

However, Arbroath equalised when Linn curled home a superb dead-ball effort from outside the box via the underside of the bar.

Both sides had chances for the winner, but it remained 1-1.