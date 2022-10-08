Charlee Adams’ penalty earns Maidenhead a point against Oldham By Press Association October 8 2022, 7.06pm Maidenhead scored a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Oldham (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlee Adams scored a second-half penalty to extend Maidenhead’s unbeaten run to three games with a 1-1 draw against Oldham at York Road. The away side opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark when Mike Fondop dispossessed Will De Havilland and slipped Ben Tollitt through for a cool finish. Oldham could have doubled their advantage three minutes after the break but Daniel Gyollai did well to deny Fondop from close range. Maidenhead equalised with 15 minutes to go after a penalty was awarded for handball. Adams slotted home from 12 yards to make it 1-1. The hosts pushed for a late winner but Oldham held on to deny the Magpies their third straight win. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Adam Devine determined to take his chance after signing new Rangers deal England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton Aberdeen let fans down in dismal defeat to Dundee United – Lee Sharp Lee Johnson hails the way Hibs fans celebrate club’s history Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hit half-centuries as England sparkle in Perth opener Human rights campaigner fears ‘gay-bashing’ attacks by locals at Qatar World Cup Armando Broja declares Chelsea goal first of many after realising boyhood dream Marc Sneyd believes he has done all he can to force his way into… Most Read 1 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 2 2 Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath 3 Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’ 4 A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash 5 Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a… 6 Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73… 7 Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing 8 Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit 9 Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire 10 Developers fail to overturn refusal of £15 million 60-house bid on Carnoustie farmland More from The Courier 5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early… Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash 3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith… Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell… GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal… Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire Editor's Picks Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73 with Sir Alex Ferguson paying tribute Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a year Kirkcaldy yogi Scott explains how beats and brainwaves will get you a good night’s sleep Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit ‘Raw sewage’ in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses ‘extremely concerned’ What is being done to offer laptops or tablets to every schoolchild in Tayside and Fife? Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath