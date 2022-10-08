Boreham Wood up to third in the table after win over Wealdstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory against Wealdstone.

Two second-half goals were enough for Wood to move up to third in the National League.

Wood came close when a header from Femi Ilesanmi forced Sam Howes to make a good save and Josh Rees had a chance before the break that went wide.

They broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute when Danny Newton squared the ball to Rees, who smashed into an empty net.

Wealdstone conceded a penalty and Howes saved Tyrone Marsh’s spot-kick, but the forward was able to tuck away the rebound to double Boreham’s lead on the hour mark.

The Stones had a chance minutes later when Olufela Olomola had an effort that fired off the crossbar and Simeon Akinola headed home on debut to earn a consolation in the 79th minute.