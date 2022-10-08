Under-pressure Steve Bruce insists he will not quit as West Brom boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Under-pressure Steve Bruce insists he will not quit as West Brom boss

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.07pm
Under-pressure Steve Bruce insists he will not quit as West Brom boss (Mike Egerton/PA)
Under-pressure Steve Bruce insists he will not quit as West Brom boss (Mike Egerton/PA)

A defiant Steve Bruce is refusing to quit as West Brom boss – insisting it is not in his nature despite his side remaining in the Championship’s bottom three following a goalless draw with Luton.

Albion have won just once in 13 outings this season, with the latest result prompting pressure and frustration to grow amongst Albion fans.

Brandon Thomas-Asante had two first-half opportunities as the Baggies went close to going ahead and on the balance of play had the better chances to win the game.

Tensions towards the end of the match rose inside the ground with loud chances of ‘Bruce out’ ringing around The Hawthorns after he replaced the former Salford man and the impressive Grady Diangana.

Bruce insisted both had knocks and that is why he brought them off before praising the supporters and reiterating he will not quit.

He said: “I understand the frustrations totally. Whether I am in charge or someone else, there is a difficult road ahead.

“I’ve been going 25 years and it is not great, let’s be brutally honest.

“But I understand, they pay their money and they are entitled to their opinion.

“There is something in me that I will never quit when I am up against it.

“I’ve quit to get a better job, which we’re all entitled to do, but I’m not just going to walk away now, what would that look like?

“I’ve just seen my players give everything, yes we could have done better out there but there was a fight and a passion and something about them.

“It has been a difficult few weeks but I’ll never walk, that means quitting.

“Grady had a knock and Brandon had a knock. They (the fans) are entitled to their opinion, however, I am bringing on two players, one with more assists than anyone in the division last season, and another in Karlan Grant who scored 18 goals last season.”

Luton had arguably the best chance of the game with Dan Potts’ header hooked off the line but the draw made it eight unbeaten for Nathan Jones’ men and the Welshman was delighted with his side.

He said: “It was hard fought but it is a tough place to come, regardless of their position, they are a good attacking side.

“We defended really, really well. We had a few situations where the ball went across our box but we have had the best chance with one off the line.

“It is a good point. We worked hard and defended well.

“It is a good group and it is tough to have three games in the week in the Championship and go unbeaten, very tough.

“I was pleased with the quality of the defending.

“They are in a false position, they are a good side, I know there is unrest but I have been there, playing well and not getting results, it is frustrating.

“They are a good side in a false position, I watched them against Swansea and they should have won, against Preston in midweek they should have won, they are just not getting the results and it is one of those things.

“But they are a good side, Steve is a good manager, an experienced manager and they will turn it around.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

