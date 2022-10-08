Joey Barton happy to see Josh Coburn end injured spell with winning goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton said the wait was worth it after seeing summer loan signing Josh Coburn come up with the match-winning goal in a 2-1 win against Cambridge.

Barton’s Rovers took the lead against the U’s on 17 minutes when Luca Hoole headed a free-kick at goal and the ball deflected in off Greg Taylor, but Cambridge responded through a Joe Ironside penalty 10 minutes before half-time.

Coburn, making his first league start after arriving on loan from Middlesbrough, stabbed in at the near post in the 56th minute to win a first League One match in nine games.

The 19-year-old signed for the Pirates on transfer deadline day but after suffering a knee injury on the opening day of the season against West Brom for Boro, Coburn had to first get through a nine-week spell of recovery and rehab before featuring for Barton.

“We had to show a bit of patience and belief in terms of waiting a month to take Josh in the summer because of the injury, but he goes some way to paying that back today,” said Barton.

“I thought he was a real livewire up there and he had some real nice moments.

“The more he trains with the group he should find another few gears but really pleased he’s off the mark and I thought it was great work by Aaron Collins [to set up Coburn].

“I thought there were some real team performances out there today,” Barton added.

Meanwhile opposition boss Mark Bonner explained that the Yellows left the West Country unhappy at not taking any points.

Bonner’s side slipped to a fifth League One loss in their last six games, despite the visitors dominating the last half an hour and forcing the Gas on to the defensive.

“We had a lot of the ball today and we created quite a lot of chances for the away side. We’re really angry to take nothing from the game,” admitted Bonner.

“We didn’t start very well but we got ourselves back into it in the first half and finished the half quite strong.

“We started the second half well and the goal comes from nothing on their side where we don’t get something right that we need to.

“Then we have a lot of the ball and a few good chances in the game, but we don’t have enough impetus or energy or idea how to chase and create enough moments in the time that we had.

“We’re really angry that we lost the game because Dimi [Dimitar Mitov, goalkeeper] has had nothing to do in the second half and we haven’t made enough of the moments that we’ve had.”