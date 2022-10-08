Ian Burchnall lauds Forest Green matchwinner Connor Wickham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall heaped praise on former Premier League striker Connor Wickham as his fifth goal of the season handed struggling Forest Green victory over an abject Bolton.

The former Premier League striker pounced 13 minutes before the break to grab a vital victory for Burchnall’s side.

Burchnall said: “He (Connor Wickham) has been brilliant since arriving in the building, he keeps scoring and when Corey O’Keeffe cut the ball back you hope Connor is on the end of it and it was a good finish and such a brilliant team goal.

“I’m very proud of them today, we’ve had a good week planning for this game and the boys executed everything on point.”

Burchnall also championed the return of defender Baily Cargill after six weeks on the sidelines.

“I don’t really want to single players out as it was a fantastic, full-team performance, but I thought Baily was outstanding and he gave us much better balance and gave us a lot with the ball and without it he was brilliant.

“We asked for a reaction from the Burton defeat and we got it.”

The Rovers boss lauded the fans who have recently called for his head.

“The fans were great today, we need their backing when not winning and we are all in it together.”

Chances were at a premium but Rovers got their noses in front before the break – O’Keeffe’s run and cross from the by-line found the predatory Wickham lurking inside the box to thump in his fourth goal in five games beyond the helpless James Trafford.

Bolton cranked up the heat after the break and were a whisker from a 58th-minute equaliser, but Luke McGee’s sharp reflexes denied Dion Charles.

Charles should have snatched a point for the Trotters with six minutes to go, but drilled the ball into McGee.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt isn’t planning a knee-jerk reaction after a second 1-0 defeat in the Cotswolds in a week, after losing 1-0 at Cheltenham Town on Tuesday.

“It was one of those games where we could have played until next week and not scored.

“We had lots of opportunities, we just didn’t take one. We completely dominated the game.

“We have to find a way to play with the intensity we had in the second half but from the first minute. In the first half, they got into our box twice. Traff saves one shot and they score with the other.

“I don’t think there’s any need for knee-jerk reactions. We’ve lost two games, but you’re allowed to lose.

“We’ll strive to improve and come back better. I think we’ve still got the best defensive record in the league, but there was a lapse on Tuesday and another today.

“It’s amazing how hard it is to build up confidence, but it’s quick to slip away.

“We need to get our heads down, work hard and come out fighting.”