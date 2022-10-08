Derek Adams frustrated by decisions against Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was left frustrated by the officials as he felt two major decisions went against his injury-hit team in a 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich.

The league’s bottom side looked on for a shock win against Kieran McKenna’s high-fliers after a Kieran Phillips goal gave them the advantage at the break.

But a strong second-half comeback from Ipswich, which saw them awarded two penalties, and a hotly contested offside decision to chalk off a Dylan Connolly goal saw the Shrimps fall to a third successive defeat.

Adams said: “I am amazingly proud of my players today.

“We were down to the bare bones and playing a top team but we never let them settle.

“I’m really disappointed not to take anything out of the game not least because they were awarded a second penalty which I don’t think was and then we had a Dylan Connolly goal chalked off for offside when he clearly wasn’t.

“These are the decisions that need to go with you and they certainly didn’t today.”

Town boss McKenna praised his side’s resilience as strikes from George Edmundson and a soft Lee Evans penalty saw them take the three points despite an earlier spot kick miss from Conor Chaplin.

McKenna said: “It was a difficult game and a very good result.

“It was a very challenging opening 30 minutes as they made it very difficult for us to settle.

“They scored from a free kick and from there it was all about the response which was excellent.

‘At half time the boys were calm and had belief that they would get back into it and we had a fantastic spell which saw us get both our goals.”

Morecambe started well with Farrend Rawson testing Christian Walton before Phillips volleyed home a superb Liam Shaw flick-on just after the half hour.

Ipswich hit back with Leif Davis and Kyle Edwards hitting the woodwork before Edmundson stabbed home a Davis corner from close range.

Chaplin saw his 58th-minute penalty saved by Connor Ripley and two minutes later Connolly was denied a Morecambe second by a poor offside decision.

To make things worse for the home team Ipswich were awarded a second spot kick when Kayden Jackson was brought down by Jacob Bedeau and Evans made no mistake.

Cole Stockton wasted a glorious late chance for the Shrimps as the visitors held on another important three points.