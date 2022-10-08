Slaven Bilic questions players’ attitude as Watford slip to defeat at Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Slaven Bilic questions players’ attitude as Watford slip to defeat at Blackpool

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.09pm
Watford manager Slaven Bilic was unimpressed with his side’s attitude against Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)
Watford manager Slaven Bilic was unimpressed with his side’s attitude against Blackpool (Tim Markland/PA)

Slaven Bilic slammed his new Watford side after they slumped to a second consecutive defeat with a 3-1 loss at Blackpool.

The Hornets were undone by two late Jerry Yates goals as the home side picked up just their second win of the season.

Imran Louza equalised for Watford in the first half after Gary Madine had put the hosts ahead, but the visitors wilted late on and Bilic took aim at his squad after another disappointing performance.

“The story is very simple – the quality we have on paper is just not good enough,” he said.

“We have to start fighting for one another and we can’t start pointing the finger.

“I need to see the players show more desire and fight because this is a tough league and it’s my job to get that into them.

“Perhaps it’s even about the mentality of the players. I need to see them show that mentality to want to do it for one another in every game.”

The result leaves Watford just two points ahead of Blackpool, who had not won since the opening day of the season prior to the meeting at Bloomfield Road.

Bilic was full of praise for the Tangerines, however, who he believes showed the desire and determination required to win the game.

“Credit to Blackpool, they showed the fight that you need and they’ve got the two goals to seal the win,” he said.

“On the day Blackpool were quicker, sharper and more determined than us. They anticipated things ahead of us and in the second half they definitely raised their game.”

Bilic’s opposite number, Michael Appleton, agreed with those sentiments, praising the industry of his side as they claimed a vital win that puts them four points clear of the relegation zone.

“It’s a massive win for us,” he said. “We always knew Watford were going to have their spells in the game, and when they scored to equalise their tails were up.

“In the second half we were so much better, though. We were aggressive and we were on the front foot. We were a lot braver with the ball, and we created a number of chances.

“You have to earn the right to get back into games and we did that.

“If we go to Sheffield next week and show the same attitude, we can get a result there. The lads have shown a lot of character today.”

