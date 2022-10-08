Auston Trusty backed to make USA’s World Cup squad by Blues boss John Eustace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Auston Trusty backed to make USA’s World Cup squad by Blues boss John Eustace

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.09pm
Auston Trusty impressed against Bristol City (Jacob King/PA)
Auston Trusty impressed against Bristol City (Jacob King/PA)

Birmingham head coach John Eustace claimed Auston Trusty should go to the World Cup after his two goals helped Birmingham beat Bristol City 3-0 at St. Andrew’s.

On-loan Arsenal defender Trusty, 24, scored his first goals in English football before Dion Sanderson bundled home a late third.

Trusty broke the deadlock in the third minute when he rose highest to meet Tahith Chong’s corner and stabbed home a second on the line after his header from Hannibal Mejbri’s deep free-kick had bounced off a post.

On-loan Wolves defender Sanderson bundled home from a yard out in the 76th minute, from another Chong corner, for his first goal for the club to seal the points.

Eustace believes Trusty, who has represented the United States at Under-23 level, should be in the full squad to go to Qatar next month.

“He should be on that plane definitely,” said Eustace. “It’s definitely not too late.

“I’ve spoken to the US manager (Gregg Berhalter) and I have told him how well he is doing.

“It’s important they see that and understand he’s playing in one of the toughest leagues in Europe, week-in, week-out, against top players.

“I think they’ve watched a couple of games on video but I’ve told them to get the scouts out and watch him play.

“He (Berhalter) should come and watch him himself.”

Eustace believes Trusty is heading for the top and is only going to grow as a player.

“He’s a special talent and he is going to be a top player going forward,” said Eustace.

“He’s getting better. He’s a young player who has come from the MLS into a very tough league in the Championship and he’s got good players around him.

“He’s in a good environment to develop and that’s what I want.

“The way he applies himself and his positive attitude is excellent and it rubs off on everyone.

“We’re very happy to have the player playing for Birmingham City and we’re very lucky to have him playing for us.”

Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson accused some of his players of being “invisible”, showing fear and not taking responsibility.

The Robins conceded all three goals from set-pieces and failed to force an effort on target.

Their 16 goals conceded away from home is the second highest in all four divisions after Leicester’s 17 in the Premier League.

“What disappointed me was the way some players out there were invisible,” said Pearson.

“What went right? Nothing. It was a very poor performance. Too many individuals were way, way below the levels of performance we have come to expect.

“We got a reaction at half-time when we made the three changes but then we conceded another poor goal.

“We know we have some important players unavailable but we have some good players out there who have been pretty good this season who have been invisible.

“I am very clear in what we showed them – it’s not the system, it’s mistakes.

“We didn’t show any positivity with our mindset and that’s to do with players not wanting to take responsibility.

“I would prefer players to be visible when they have a bad day. They allowed their fear to impact their performance.”

14

