I never doubted Jordan Roberts’ quality after brace for Stevenage – Steve Evans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I never doubted Jordan Roberts’ quality after brace for Stevenage – Steve Evans

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.10pm
Steve Evans’ Stevenage took three points against Swindon (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Evans’ Stevenage took three points against Swindon (Mike Egerton/PA)

Steve Evans revealed he never doubted Jordan Roberts’ quality after the midfielder scored twice in Stevenage’s impressive 2-0 League Two victory over Swindon.

Evans, who signed Roberts from Motherwell in the summer, saw Stevenage move top of the table with the win, having taken maximum points at the Lamex Stadium so far this season.

And following his match-winning performance against the Robins, the Boro boss revealed he wanted to retain Roberts’ services after signing him on-loan at former club Gillingham.

“Jordan’s a top player,” he said. “I took him on a loan spell to Gillingham and he was outstanding.

“If I told you the figure (that Gillingham refused to pay), it was embarrassing that we didn’t retain him.

“So we always thought there was a good player. In the last three weeks, he’s been outstanding and he showed it again today.”

The win moved Stevenage two points clear at the summit of the League Two table, albeit having played one game more than nearest challengers Leyton Orient.

And Evans was delighted to get a win over a team he considers one of the strongest in the division.

“I’ve said over a week ago to the group that this was three big games, but the cherry on the cake was waiting for us in Swindon Town,” he added.

“I think they’ve got some real top players, they play a real style of football and they’re backed by huge support. So we knew we had to produce a good performance today to compete with them and we did produce a good performance.

“I think in spells we had them on the ropes a little bit.

“As soon as the second goal went in, the question in my head was ‘would we score three or four rather than concede’, which – considering how good a side they are – is a credit to the dressing room.”

Meanwhile, Evans’ opposite number in the dugout Scott Lindsey was left flat following Swindon’s third defeat of the season.

However, despite a tough afternoon in Hertfordshire, Lindsey did acknowledge that the Robins were beaten by an impressive Stevenage side.

“We didn’t perform first and foremost,” he said. “We fell into their trap a bit. It became end-to-end which suited them more than it suited us.

“We weren’t composed enough on the top end of the pitch. They’re good at what they do, they’re a good side, they’re at the top end of the table for a reason.

“They’re very different from us, but they’re very good at what they do. We’ve got to give them some credit.

“Our line was deep, and I felt our line was deep because we weren’t so composed on the top end of the pitch. We were anxious to shoot, instead of finding openings.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Antonio Conte (left) celebrated with Ben Davies after Tottenham’s victory at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with win at Brighton
Dundee United manager Liam Fox saw his side claim their first league win of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox delighted to end winless run but urges Dundee Utd to ‘keep pushing’
Tony Watt (centre) helped Dundee United to victory over Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United end wait for Premiership win in style with 4-0 mauling of Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…

Editor's Picks