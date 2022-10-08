Fashion Sakala eyes place against Liverpool after helping Rangers beat St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fashion Sakala eyes place against Liverpool after helping Rangers beat St Mirren

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.10pm
Rangers’ Fashion Sakala is hoping for Liverpool start (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers' Fashion Sakala is hoping for Liverpool start (Steve Welsh/PA)

Fashion Sakala has targeted a Champions League starting slot against Liverpool after scoring his first goal of the season in Rangers’ 4-0 cinch Premiership win over St Mirren at Ibrox.

The Zambia international came off the bench in the 2-0 defeat by the Reds at Anfield on Tuesday night and impressed enough to be given his first league start of the campaign against the Buddies.

In-form striker Antonio Colak scored either side of a James Tavernier penalty before Sakala sealed the win with a fine drive in added time.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side moved back to within two points of Celtic at the top of the table ahead of their rematch with Liverpool at Ibrox on Wednesday night where Rangers will look for their first group points.

Sakala said: “I’m looking hopefully to starting. But I always respect the decision of the boss.

“If I start, I will appreciate it. If I’m on the bench, I will appreciate it as well.

“I always look forward to getting my chances. If he gives me the chance to start against Liverpool, I’ll be ready.

“I hope to start. But it’s his decision and I respect that.

“We have struggled in the Champions League, the first time back in the Champions League for the club for a long time. We have to switch very quickly.

“The league is very important for us and we know how tough it is. We need to stay focused on the league. The Champions League has been difficult.

“We always say we don’t need to sleep in the league competition because that is the most important for us.”

Van Bronckhorst admitted his delight that Colak hit the ground running at Ibrox after signing in the summer from PAOK.

The 29-year-old Croatia striker’s brace against the Buddies took his tally to 13 goals in the last 14 appearances.

The Gers boss said: “Of course we wanted him to have a good start.

“I was happy we had him really early in pre-season because we knew [Alfredo] Morelos wasn’t ready for the beginning of the campaign and with the Champions League qualifiers really early in the season, he had to perform really well from the beginning which he did.

“I am very happy with his performances and all he has to do now is continue that.”

Buddies boss Stephen Robinson pointed out several chances his side passed up and questioned the penalty awarded when defender Declan Gallagher tackled Colak.

The Northern Irishman said: “At key moments the game went against us. It is not often you come to Ibrox and have two one-versus-one’s.

“Allan McGregor made a great save from Mark O’Hara and Alex Greive.

“Curtis Main hits the crossbar and Marcus Fraser is in the box with acres of space and perhaps should have made a better decision.

“From middle to front I thought there was a lot of really good aspects of play but we got punished for mistakes.

“I haven’t seen it (penalty) back from a proper angle.

“Declan is adamant he got the ball, the referee said their player got the first touch on it which didn’t seem to correspond with where the ball went.

“When you play Rangers and Celtic you need decision to go your way, you need to defend very well and at key moments we maybe didn’t defend as well as we could have.”

