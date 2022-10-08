Car share pals can bore each other on way home – Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Car share pals can bore each other on way home – Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.10pm
Steve Cotterill praised his goal scorers (Simon Marper/PA)
Steve Cotterill praised his goal scorers (Simon Marper/PA)

Steve Cotterill saluted ex-Coventry pair Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley as Shrewsbury made it three home wins on the spin with a 2-1 win over 10-man MK Dons.

The former Sky Blues and car share pals both struck in a first half the home side dominated.

But what promised to be a comfortable three points did not quite go to plan as Zak Jules headed the Dons back into contention after the break.

Even Dawson Devoy’s red card for a tackle on Shipley five minutes later did not deter the visitors, who finished strongly but could not salvage a draw.

“That’s good for them, they can bore each other in the car on the way home,” smiled Cotterill of his goal heroes as Town climbed to ninth. “But I am sure it will be a happy car.

“I am happy with the result, but I spoke to the boys about a couple of things where we could have done better.

“The game is never finished until you have finished learning from it. And playing against 10 men is difficult no matter who you play.

“We could have been three or four up in the first half and in total command. But 2-0 is a tricky scoreline against any team.”

The loss of defender Matt Pennington to a groin problem before half-time left the Shrews vulnerable at set pieces, to Cotterill’s concern.

“Every time they got a corner I was a bit nervous because they have some big boys who crash in there,” he said. “I hoped we would get away it and I have to be thankful it only bit us once.”

On Town’s lofty position after 12 games, boss Cotterill added: “We probably could have been higher but you shouldn’t look back, only forward.

“And ninth is a lot better than being 18th.”

It is a far better position than third bottom, where MK Dons find themselves.

“We weren’t good enough defensively first half,” said manager Liam Manning.

“We didn’t show enough aggression to deal with their directness, desire to go and attack the ball or disciplined enough to defend the set pieces.

“We carried a threat going forward and won a lot of corners in the first half and got into some dangerous areas. It is the moments at the other end where we are fragile and concede too easily.

“What this club has to be built on, and any successful team in any division, is being hard to beat and to show the right behaviours, which we didn’t have.”

Manning had no complaints about Devoy’s red card, saying: “I haven’t seen it back but I heard it was. Despite that we still took the game to them, which is how we should have started on the front foot and positively.”

