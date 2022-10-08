Ryan Lowe knew goals would come after Preston stun high-flying Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ryan Lowe knew goals would come after Preston stun high-flying Norwich

By Press Association
October 8 2022, 7.15pm
Ryan Lowe knew the goals would come after Preston stunned high-flying Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ryan Lowe knew the goals would come after Preston stunned high-flying Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)

Preston manager Ryan Lowe was not surprised to see his side finally hit the goal trail as they recorded an impressive 3-2 victory over Norwich at Carrow Road.

After going behind inside two minutes the Lilywhites hit back to take all three points, with two goals from striker Emil Riis before a deflected effort from substitute Troy Parrott settled the issue 10 minutes from the end of normal time.

Preston had scored just four times in their opening 12 Championship fixtures before almost doubling that tally and Lowe felt the goals and the win were a reward for his side’s perseverance.

He said: “There has been a lot of talk about how there haven’t been many goals in our matches so far and hopefully this will put a stop to that.

“The fact we scored three goals is no surprise to me. It is something we work hard on in training and anyone who has watched us recently will know we have created plenty of scoring opportunities without putting them away. We always thought the goals would come if we kept doing the right things.

“Overall it was an excellent performance from the lads because we were up against a good team with a lot of good players and not many sides will come away from here with three points.

“To be honest I think we looked a bit sorry for ourselves after conceding early on but fortunately Freddie (Woodman) made a couple of good saves and we gradually got back in it.

“I thought we pressed them very well, passed it around nicely when we had the ball and scored a couple of really well-worked goals.

“Obviously there was a big slice of luck with the winner but I think we were due something like that.

“They are a great group of lads, there’s a real togetherness there, but we can’t get carried away. This was an excellent three points but we have to go again in midweek.”

Half-time substitute Parrott picked up what looked like a hamstring injury when sending over the cross that was deflected in by Liam Gibbs and was immediately substituted.

“I am really pleased Troy has a Championship goal because he worked hard for that,” said Lowe.

“He obviously hurt himself in the process and I am just hoping he is okay. We don’t know what it is at the moment and will have a look tomorrow.”

Josh Sargent’s seventh goal of the season, a powerful low drive after a quick break down the left, was cancelled out on 25 minutes when Riis headed home a Robbie Brady cross.

Preston edged in front early in the second half when Riis sidefooted home his second after being set up by Alvaro Fernandez only for substitute Gabriel Sara to open his account for the Canaries with a well-taken finish from Teemu Pukki’s cutback.

With 14 minutes to play Norwich sensed a winner but Preston had the final say a couple of minutes later with their deflected clincher.

“We scored early on and should have had the match wrapped up after 20 minutes,” said Norwich manager Dean Smith, whose side remain second in the table after their first defeat in 10 games.

“We had plenty of chances but their keeper has made a couple of good saves and Teemu has put one just wide.

“Then we have conceded three really poor goals. We should have defended the first two better and for the third Tim [Krul] will probably feel he should have done better, even though it took a big deflection.

“I am annoyed, frustrated and disappointed because to be fair to the lads that is not like us. Preston have not had to work too hard for any of their goals.

“I was also annoyed that Preston were allowed to slow down the game so much and I don’t blame them, I blame the officials because they should crack down on that. The referee could have added 20 minutes at the end.”

Referee Dean Whitestone also incurred Norwich’s wrath for disallowing what would have been a late leveller from Kenny McLean after an off-the-ball incident in the area involving Grant Hanley and Liam Lindsay.

Smith added: “The referee said Grant was holding their player and to be fair he was but there was a lot of grappling going on and Grant was caught by a left hook, which was missed by the officials.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nathan Aspinall will play in his first World Grand Prix final after beating world number one Gerwyn Price in the final four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Nathan Aspinall beats Gerwyn Price to set up final clash with Michael van Gerwen
Eder Militao celebrates after scoring for Real Madrid (Bernat Armangue/AP)
Real Madrid bounce back with win at Getafe
Patrick Vieira’s side face Leeds on Sunday (Adam Davy/PA)
Patrick Vieira believes Crystal Palace have deserved more this season
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he has lost none of his energy despite a seventh-year drop in form (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp dismisses idea seven-year glitch is behind Liverpool’s troubles
Steve Cooper accepts he might have to change his philosophy to stop Nottingham Forest’s rot (Mike Egerton/PA)
Steve Cooper accepts change may be necessary as he bids to keep Forest up
Millie Bright, right, captained England in Friday’s victory over the United States (Nick Potts/PA).
The future’s Bright: Millie says Lionesses can reach ‘another level’
Ben White has been backed to force his way into England’s World Cup squad (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta backs Arsenal’s Ben White to make England’s World Cup squad
Antonio Conte (left) celebrated with Ben Davies after Tottenham’s victory at Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Antonio Conte hails ‘top men’ as Tottenham end tough week with win at Brighton
Dundee United manager Liam Fox saw his side claim their first league win of the season (Steve Welsh/PA)
Liam Fox delighted to end winless run but urges Dundee Utd to ‘keep pushing’
Tony Watt (centre) helped Dundee United to victory over Aberdeen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United end wait for Premiership win in style with 4-0 mauling of Aberdeen

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…

Editor's Picks