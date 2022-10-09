Tottenham striker Harry Kane not conceding defeat in Golden Boot race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham striker Harry Kane not conceding defeat in Golden Boot race

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 9.25am
Tottenham forward Harry Kane insists there is a long way to go in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Tottenham forward Harry Kane continued his quietly impressive start to the new season with another goal at Brighton on Saturday and declared there is a “long way to go” in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

The England captain converted Son Heung-min’s cross in the 22nd minute to help Spurs end a difficult week, where they learned fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone had died at the age of 61, with a 1-0 victory on the south coast.

It was Kane’s eighth goal in the Premier League this season but his exploits have been barely mentioned given Erling Haaland’s incredible start to life at Manchester City.

Haaland hit the 15-goal mark in the top flight on Saturday with another effort against Southampton, but his rival at Tottenham is not prepared to concede defeat so early into the new campaign.

“There is a long way to go. Obviously some top players in the league but I’m feeling good, so it is nice to keep getting on the scoresheet, especially important goals to help the team win,” Kane said.

“A lot of games coming thick and fast, Champions League again in midweek (against Frankfurt), so we’ve got to recover well and the whole squad has to be ready to play so yeah we’ve got to keep battling out the games.”

Kane was brought off late on at Brighton, only the second time this season he has failed to finish a game, but the 29-year-old insisted everything was fine after taking a blow to his ankle earlier in the hard-fought victory.

He told Sky Sports: “Yeah, just a knock I think.

“A sore one but definitely worth it when you win the game.”

After scoring Kane pointed to the sky in memory of Ventrone, who was remembered at the Amex Stadium with a minute’s applause while the players wore t-shirts in the warm-up that said “always in our hearts Gian Piero”.

Boss Antonio Conte was emotional on the touchline after the applause and again at full-time.

The Italian had known for the late fitness coach for close to three decades and worked with him at a number of clubs.

Conte recalled one of his final conversations with Ventrone during his post-match press conference to highlight the selflessness of the highly-respected innovator.

He said: “In only 10 months, I think Gian Piero went through the heart of everybody. They appreciated because we are talking about a really big worker and for me, my opinion in his job he is a scientist.

“I spoke with him last week on Thursday, the last time, when I arrived at the training ground he wanted to speak with me to ask to stay at home because he had a bit of a fever.

“And it was incredible because he was really, really worried about missing training. I said, ‘Gian Piero, we are talking about your health,’ and that moment he told me about his illness.

“I said, ‘this is your health, you have to try to have the right checks, and don’t worry,’ but his first problem was about missing training! For this reason, I think, he was in the heart of every single player.”

Roberto De Zebri hailed Ventrone as a “reference for other Italian trainers” and was encouraged by his team’s performance with Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris denying Moises Caicedo, Danny Welbeck and Kaoru Mitoma.

“We had many opportunities to score,” the former Sassuolo boss insisted.

“Okay not very clear (opportunities) but I am sorry for this because the result is not right, is not fair. But I don’t want to speak about Tottenham.

“The players of Brighton were fantastic for me.”

