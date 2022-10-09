Lee Johnson hails the way Hibs fans celebrate club’s history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson hails the way Hibs fans celebrate club’s history

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 11.15am
Lee Johnson (PA)
Lee Johnson (PA)

Lee Johnson praised how Hibs fans celebrate their team’s history following their 1-0 home win against Motherwell at Easter Road.

The home side went ahead after a cross from the right from Martin Boyle found the head of Ryan Porteous midway through the second half who threw everything into getting it past the reaching hand of Liam Kelly in the Motherwell net.

Before kick off, Hibs fans were treated to a divine spectacle as ‘Le God’ Franck Suazee made a return to Easter Road to cheer on his former club where he gained legendary status.

On the Frenchman’s return, Johnson said: “I’ve not actually spoken to him.

“But it’s really interesting to me at this club on how it is a real family club but it is historic as well and ex-players that have showed a level of commitment or flare, the fans really buy into.

“I actually brought along some guests myself today who are big Franck fans. I think just to bring back these ex-players gives the vibe that we need.

“Whether it is to the next game, winning in Europe or to our win today, it is all good to the feel-good factor of the football club.”

Motherwell showed some promise on the counter as their best effort came from a Joe Efford drive into the box from the halfway line in the first half but he was then tripped by Paul Hanlon who was booked for his troubles.

However, Steven Hammell’s side were unable to magic anything up to give David Marshall too much to worry about in the Hibs net.

Discipline was the key issue for the away side as for the fifth time this season, the visiting team saw red at Easter Road.

Porteous had driven forward to just outside the box and, as the last man, Connor Shields brought him down. Referee Grant Irvine had no choice but to produce the red card from his pocket which put Motherwell down to 10 men with over half an hour to go.

Hammell said his side “could have done better” to prevent the sending off and said they need to deal with those things better moving forward.

But, the Steelmen coach was unimpressed with some of the Hibs tackling during the game.

He said: “We have come through the last week with a few issues. Blair Spittall now has to go to hospital for the bad tackle [from Hanlon].

“It was another big moment which went against us but we will regroup and get better for it.”

Hammell still felt his side deserved to take something from the game.

“We finished with three strikers on the pitch to try and get something from it, so disappointing not to have got anything.”

