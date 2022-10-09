England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England drawn against Wembley final conquerors Italy in Euro 2024 qualifying

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 11.55am Updated: October 9 2022, 12.37pm
Italy’s Nicolo Barella, left, and England’s Harry Kane battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)
Italy’s Nicolo Barella, left, and England’s Harry Kane battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)

England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024.

Italy beat Gareth Southgate’s team on penalties in the Euro 2020 final last summer and conquered them again 1-0 in the Nations League last month.

The Three Lions will also face Ukraine, who they beat in the quarter-finals of Euro 2020, along with North Macedonia and Malta.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s always good to play against England in Wembley. It’s a good thing.

“It don’t change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it’s important to play all the games 100 per cent.”

Scotland, aiming to qualify for a second successive Euros, have been drawn against three-time European champions Spain in Group A, along with Erling Haaland’s Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Wales will feel they have a good chance of reaching a third consecutive major tournament, with 2018 World Cup runners-up Croatia their toughest opponents in Group D.

Rob Page’s team will also face Armenia, Turkey and Latvia.

Page said on Sky Sports: “I think we’re pretty pleased with the group. We’ve avoided some teams like Belgium, who we’ve played quite a bit in recent years.

“If you try to forecast what teams you’d prefer compared to others we’re not far from it. Overall, pretty pleased.”

On the prospect of facing Croatia’s Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, he said: “What a talent. Like many respects to what we’ve gone in the team, ageing footballers now, but still with that quality that they’ve got.

“Gareth (Bale), Aaron (Ramsey) and Joe Allen have proved it time and time again with the quality they’ve got, and Modric is no different to that. He’s an unbelievable talent and will absolutely pose a threat.”

The Republic of Ireland face a tough task to qualify for their first major tournament since Euro 2016 after being drawn to face world champions France, along with the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

Northern Ireland were in the fifth pot of seeds and will take on Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino in Group H.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Pierre Gasly was left fuming after a near-miss with a recovery vehicle during the Japanese Grand Prix (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Jules Bianchi’s father condemns recovery tractor that put Pierre Gasly in danger
Adam Devine signs a new deal at Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Adam Devine determined to take his chance after signing new Rangers deal
Joao Cancelo (left) and Erling Haaland (right) both scored as Manchester City brushed Southampton aside (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola hails sharp-shooting Manchester City after hammering Southampton
Lee Sharp’s Aberdeen were firm favourites for the Saturday evening clash (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen let fans down in dismal defeat to Dundee United – Lee Sharp
Lee Johnson (PA)
Lee Johnson hails the way Hibs fans celebrate club’s history
Max Verstappen claimed his second F1 drivers’ title after winning the Japanese Grand Prix (Toru Hanai/AP)
Max Verstappen as confused as anyone after title confirmed amid chaos in Japan
Jos Buttler, right, and Alex Hales starred in Perth (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jos Buttler and Alex Hales hit half-centuries as England sparkle in Perth opener
Human rights campaigner fears ‘gay-bashing’ attacks by locals at Qatar World Cup
Armando Broja has set his sights on a hatful of Chelsea goals after claiming his maiden Blues strike against Wolves (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Armando Broja declares Chelsea goal first of many after realising boyhood dream
Marc Sneyd is waiting anxiously to discover if he has a place in England side to face Samoa (Martin Rickett/PA)
Marc Sneyd believes he has done all he can to force his way into…

Most Read

1
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow on Saturday morning, he's pictured left playing for Scotland in 2007.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
2
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
3
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
4
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
5
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Hugh Stewart. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 07/10/2022
Farmer found slumped unconscious after drink-drive smash in Perthshire
6
The scaffolding has been up since September 2021. Image: Emma Duncan/DCT Media
Dundee shop owners fear another ‘hidden Christmas’ as scaffolding remains up after over a…
7
The High Court in Edinburgh
Serial Fife rapist confessed crimes to police, high court hears
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
10
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A90 southbound has been closed at Tealing following a collision Picture shows; The A90 near Tealing. A90, Angus. Supplied by Google Street View Date; 08/10/2022
A90 southbound reopened at Tealing following police vehicle crash

More from The Courier

Rab reckons he wants to be reincarnated as a seagull on a rock.
RAB MCNEIL: In the next life I may be a seagull on a rock
HMS Prince of Wales, pictured sailing from Rosyth Dockyard for the very first time. Image: Ministry of Defence.
All you need to know as stricken £3bn warship heads back to Fife for…
Dundee's Jordan McGhee holds off two Arbroath opponents (Image: SNS)
5 talking points from Dundee's draw at Arbroath as Dark Blues give up early…
Dunfermline celebrate Craig Wighton's goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Are the Pars showing promotion form? 3 talking points from Alloa v Dunfermline
Gavin Stokes died in a crash in Glasgow on Saturday morning, he's pictured left playing for Scotland in 2007.
Tributes paid to former Dundee United youngster Gavin Stokes after death in car crash
Max Kucheriavyi and Drey Wright. Images: SNS.
3 St Johnstone v Celtic talking points as Max Kucheriavyi justifies Callum Davidson's faith…
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Robbie Thomson.
Raith Rovers' Robbie Thomson opens up on 'eye-opening' mental health work with Chris Mitchell…
Italy’s Nicolo Barella, left, and England’s Harry Kane battle for the ball (Nick Potts/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: Now is the time to plan
Tony Watt, right, celebrates grabbing Dundee United's second goal against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Liam Fox shares Tony Watt praise after Dundee United striker 'responded well' to goal…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return

Editor's Picks