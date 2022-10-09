Michal Helik on target as Huddersfield hand Mark Fotheringham win on home debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Fotheringham enjoyed victory in his first home game in charge of Huddersfield as they recorded a 2-0 Championship win over managerless Hull.

Town’s fans were treated to a second-straight home win as the Yorkshire club cut the gap between themselves and safety to just two points.

And they will be hopeful Fotheringham’s appointment at the club, who lost in last year’s play-off final, can bring about a change in fortunes after a sorry start to the season.

The Terriers overcame a shaky start to pick up a precious three points in a game between two of the Championship’s bottom five.

Hull, who boast the leakiest defence in the division, were twice undone by crosses as the Tigers slumped to a painful sixth defeat in seven.

Lewie Coyle’s unfortunate own goal and Michal Helik’s first goal for the club ensured Fotheringham’s first outing at the John Smith’s Stadium ended with a welcome win.

The new boss made two changes after his side’s draw in a six-goal thriller at Luton, whilst Hull interim boss Andy Dawson made a solitary swap.

After getting their act together, the hosts had the first real sight of goal as Tom Lees fired straight at Nathan Baxter when he should have done better.

Down the other end, Ryan Longman struck wide of the mark after cutting inside onto his favoured left foot.

Lees glanced a Sobra Thomas whipped corner wide with the goal at his mercy.

But the pressure told in the 29th minute when Coyle’s flying header painfully turned Etienne Camara’s cross into his own net.

Dimitrous Pelkas did well to pick possession up in midfield and set up Hull top scorer Oscar Estupinan but his wayward strike flew miles off target.

The Tigers should have been level on the stroke of half-time as Longman rolled his shot wide after being played in one-on-one.

Huddersfield doubled their lead six minutes after the restart as former Barnsley defender Helik headed home Danny Ward’s pass from point-blank range.

The visitors breathed a huge sigh of relief just after the hour. Jordan Rhodes’ strike came back off the post before Alfie Jones cleared Helik’s effort off the line.

Estupinan fluffed his lines once again as he spooned an effort from 10 yards out over after Longman’s shot was blocked into his path.

Lee Nicholls produced a good save to tip Greg Docherty’s rasping effort over the crossbar with time running out for City.

And Huddersfield held on with relative ease for a welcome second clean sheet of the season after shipping six goals in their last two.