Crawley sack manager Kevin Betsy By Press Association October 9 2022, 6.06pm Kevin Betsy was unable to turn the team’s fortunes around (Steven Paston/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Crawley have parted company with manager Kevin Betsy and assistant Dan Micciche, with the club bottom of Sky Bet League Two. The Reds were beaten 3-0 at Grimsby on Saturday, a fifth straight defeat in all competitions. With the club suffering their worst start to a Football League season, owner Preston Johnson, who had flown in from America to take stock of the situation at Broadfield Stadium, has decided to act. A brief statement on the club’s official website read: “Crawley Town Football Club has today parted company with manager Kevin Betsy and assistant manager Dan Micciche. “On behalf of everyone at Crawley Town, the club would like to thank Kevin and Dan for all of their efforts during their time at the club and wish them both well for the future. “Lewis Young will serve as interim manager.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Fin Smith leaves Worcester to join Northampton on multi-year deal Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale among five reprimanded for social media posts Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to make late call on Jota for Leipzig clash Talking points as England host Czech Republic in Brighton Wigan boss Leam Richardson trying to find strongest side ahead of Blackburn game Red Bull found guilty of ‘minor’ breach of F1 financial regulations Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale among five reprimanded for social media posts Chuks Aneke in line for first appearance of season when Charlton face Exeter TEE TO GREEN: Without world rankings, LIV Golf will always be just an exhibition Eagles striker Odsonne Edouard takes team-mate Cheick Doucoure under his wing Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard 3 New £1.4m M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end… 4 Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern 5 Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure 6 EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… 7 Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland 8 St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff 9 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 5 10 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 More from The Courier LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but… Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts… Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI… EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… Council told to 'come clean' as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI all-weather craft cut ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues Council told to ‘come clean’ as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be ‘just as sarcastic’ if he was Dundonian Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid ‘Pure and utter hell’: Perth woman speaks for first time about abuse at Fornethy House How Peter Tobin’s murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee