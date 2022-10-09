Arsenal flex muscles as Liverpool’s worries deepen – 5 things we learned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal flex muscles as Liverpool’s worries deepen – 5 things we learned

By Press Association
October 9 2022, 9.28pm
Gabriel Martinelli (centre) gave Arsenal an early lead (Adam Davy/PA)
Gabriel Martinelli (centre) gave Arsenal an early lead (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal produced a fine display to see off Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium and return to the top of the Premier League on Sunday after Manchester City’s comfortable victory over Southampton had seen them take pole position.

Leicester slumped to defeat again to remain in the bottom three, while Cristiano Ronaldo reached another landmark with his 700th club goal as Manchester United came from behind to win at Everton.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five things we learned from all the weekend’s action.

Gunners march on as Liverpool falter again

Arsenal laid down another marker as they battled to a hard-earned 3-2 win over Liverpool, regaining top spot from Manchester City. It is now just one defeat all season – and with no draws – for Mikel Arteta’s emerging side, who continue to answer the toughest of questions and have given Gunners fans genuine hope they can mount a sustained title challenge. For Liverpool supporters, though, another league defeat leaves them 14 points off the pace and looking anything but contenders.

Ronaldo makes more history

After looking to move on from last weekend’s derby demolition by neighbours City, Erik ten Hag’s side got back on track with a Europa League win at Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night. Cristiano Ronaldo spurned the opportunity to chalk up yet another impressive personal milestone in Cyprus when he struck a post with a chance he usually would calmly dispatch. However, any suggestions Ronaldo’s eye had been taken off the ball by continued speculation over his future were swiftly dispelled just before the break at Goodison Park when, having come off the bench, he coolly slotted in club goal number 700.

City not just all about Erling

Manchester City coasted past Southampton 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to keep the pressure on at the top of the table. All of the pre-match hype had been about how many goals Erling Haaland would chalk up, having scored back-to-back hat-tricks in his last two home Premier League games. In the end, one was all the Norway frontman added to his tally – which now stands at 20 for City in all competitions. But when you have the likes of Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez also ready to weigh in with goals, opposition defences cannot just keep an eye on where the prolific Norwegian might pop up next.

Potter up to his old tricks

Chelsea manager Graham Potter gestures to the fans
New Chelsea manager Graham Potter has made a positive first impression (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Graham Potter might be only a few games into his Chelsea reign, but there are plenty of signs it will prove a smooth transition of power. A battling 2-1 win at Crystal Palace – never an easy place to go – was followed up by successive 3-0 wins over first AC Milan in the Champions League and then managerless Wolves. Sterner challenges await for the former Brighton boss, but, given the manner of the start by deep-thinker Potter, he could just be in it for the long haul.

Pressure back on Rodgers

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers saw his side throw away the lead as they lost at Bournemouth (Adam Davy/PA)

No sooner had under-fire Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers allowed himself to hope his team had turned a corner with a morale-boosting 4-0 win over East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest on Monday night, then the bubble burst with a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth – and after having taken the lead. Rodgers remains defiant he is the right man to take the club forward, but how much longer the owners give him, with fans already restless, remains to be seen.


