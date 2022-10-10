The sporting weekend in pictures

Max Verstappen was crowned Formula One world champion for the second in confusing circumstances as he won a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix.
Arsenal regained top spot in the Premier League with a thrilling 3-2 win over Liverpool at the Emirates, ending Manchester City’s 25-hour spell at the summit after they had beaten Southampton 4-0 on Saturday.
Spain’s Jon Rahm won the Spanish Open for the third time to emulate his “great hero” Seve Ballesteros, while England began their Women’s Rugby World Cup campaign with an 84-19 thrashing of Fiji.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the highlights of the weekend’s sporting action in pictures.