Liam Livingstone feels refreshed after injury as he targets pre-World Cup return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liam Livingstone feels refreshed after injury as he targets pre-World Cup return

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 9.35am
Liam Livingstone feels refreshed after an injury absence (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Liam Livingstone feels refreshed after an injury absence (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Liam Livingstone is targeting England’s final T20 World Cup warm-up against Pakistan to return from an ankle injury that he feels has allowed him to have a mental refresh.

An innocuous stumble on a kerb in late August caused extensive ligament damage in Livingstone’s left ankle and, although he is with England in Australia, he has a watching brief for the ongoing T20 series.

While England fear he may also miss their first World Cup match against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22, Livingstone is eyeing their practice contest five days earlier in Brisbane to prove his fitness.

Liam Livingstone is batting pain-free after an ankle ligament injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Liam Livingstone is batting pain-free after an ankle ligament injury (Nick Potts/PA)

However, the big-hitting all-rounder insisted England’s enviable crop of middle-order batters means he is under no pressure to rush himself back into action before he is fully ready.

He told the PA news agency: “In my head I’m aiming for the warm-up game against Pakistan but if I push it too hard, too early you knock yourself back. We’re trying to get that balance right; push it as hard as we can without aggravating it.

“I wouldn’t want to go into a game not being 100 per cent. Ultimately, there’s no selfish reasons to do that. I don’t think that’s the right thing for me to do and I don’t think it’s the right thing to do for the lads.

“We’ve got an unbelievable squad out here and I certainly wouldn’t want to be representing my country at 90 per cent. It’s improving really quickly. It’s got much better quicker than I thought it was going to.

“Finally we’re at the exciting part of the rehab, we’re getting close and can see light at the end of the tunnel. I’m excited to be back out there and back playing.”

On the same day he became the top draft pick for this winter’s Big Bash League – underlining his status as a premier white-ball star – it emerged Livingstone was facing a lay-off after a freak accident.

The initial diagnosis was between two and three months out but six weeks on, he is batting pain-free in the nets and able to bowl, accepting the challenge is in the field with sharp changes in direction.

While he initially worried he would miss the upcoming World Cup, time away from cricket after a busy past few years with England and in T20 franchise leagues has been beneficial for Livingstone.

He said: “It wasn’t ideal, but I’m a big believer in everything happens for a reason and maybe I just needed a break. I’d pretty much played three years of solid cricket so it’s been nice to spend a bit of time at home.

“Now, I feel like I’m that kid again in the back garden wanting to play cricket every minute of the day.

“Something I’ve always found difficult is when the right time is to have that break. We’ve got short careers, you want to go around the world expressing your talent, you want to go and play in different tournaments.

“Coming out and playing in a Big Bash is great fun but you’ve got to remember we’re playing cricket at the top level, the pressure of it and the mental side of it can get to you without realising.

“I’ve seen this injury as a real positive for me because it’s given me time to get away from cricket. I went away for a holiday with my family to Portugal and literally came back a new man, you don’t quite realise it until you’ve done it. Mentally the break’s done me the world of good.”

With Harry Brook impressing in Livingstone’s usual position at five in the order, it may be the Cumbrian, who holds the record for the fastest T20 hundred by an Englishman, shifts down a position on his comeback.

Livingstone added: “I think everybody is now seeing what we see around practice every day. Brooky’s one of those unbelievable talents.

“We’ve got 15 blokes that are capable of winning games for England and that’s a great thing to be a part of.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyogo Furuhashi reacts after one of Celtic’s missed chances (Steve Welsh/PA)
Missed chances the story of Celtic’s Champions League season – Ange Postecoglou
Reece James faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury
Lee Johnson’s Hibernian lost at Dundee United (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Johnson angry over officials’ performance as Hibernian lose at Dundee United
Ben Garner’s side picked up an overdue win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Charlton win was a ‘long time coming’ – Ben Garner
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson on the touchline (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson frustrated by inconsistent Blackburn after losing at Wigan
Sarina Wiegman sais England must do better after a goalless draw against Czech Republic (John Walton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman urges England to learn from goalless draw with Czech Republic
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton before the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn, Nailsworth. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.
Joey Barton hopes Bristol Rovers ace Antony Evans can build on winner at MK…
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a life-long United fan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grant McCann refuses to get carried away after Peterborough hammer Forest Green

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Liam Livingstone feels refreshed after an injury absence (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Liam Livingstone feels refreshed after an injury absence (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks