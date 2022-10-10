CJ Ujah banned for 22 months for failed drug test at Tokyo Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
CJ Ujah banned for 22 months for failed drug test at Tokyo Olympics

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 11.16am Updated: October 10 2022, 12.33pm
British sprinter CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months (Martin Rickett/PA)
British sprinter CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months (Martin Rickett/PA)

CJ Ujah has been banned for 22 months after he failed a drugs test at last summer’s Olympic Games.

Britain lost their 4x100m silver medal from Tokyo when Ujah tested positive for two prohibited substances.

However, Ujah, 28, was found not to have breached the sport’s doping rules on purpose.

CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were stripped of their silver medal
CJ Ujah, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake were stripped of their silver medal (PA)

Ujah was tested on the day of the final in Tokyo – August 6 – and his sample contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23.

He will be allowed to return to competition when his backdated ban ends in June of next year.

A statement read: “The Athletics Intergrity Unit (AIU) and World Anti-Doping Agency WADA were satisfied that the sprinter’s anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was not intentional as a result of his ingestion of a contaminated supplement and the applicable two-year period of ineligibility was reduced by two months on account of how promptly he admitted the violation.”

AIU head Brett Clothier added: “In this case, after a thorough examination of the facts, we were satisfied that Mr Ujah did indeed ingest a contaminated supplement, but he was unable to demonstrate that he was entitled to any reduction in the applicable period of ineligibility based on his level of fault.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Fourteen
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was beaten to the line by just 0.01 seconds (PA)

“Taking supplements is risky for athletes as they can be contaminated or even adulterated with prohibited substances. Athletes owe it to their fellow competitors to be 100 per cent certain before putting anything into their body. If there’s the slightest doubt, leave it out.”

Ujah was part of the British quartet which missed out on gold to Italy in Tokyo by 0.01 seconds.

Ujah said he would “regret for the rest of his life” the pain his case had inflicted on his team-mates Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty after they were forced to give up their silver medals.

Speaking earlier this year, Kilty said he would never be able to forgive his former team-mate.

European Indoor Athletics Championships – Day Two – Emirates Arena
Richard Kilty said he would never be able to forgive Ujah (PA)

“What he [Ujah] has done has been reckless,” said Kilty, 33. “Everything has been a team effort to get to that position to be part of the British 4×100 strike four.

“Now he’s made that mistake I don’t think I’ll ever be able to forgive him because me, Zharnel and Nethaneel have lost a medal at the hands of his mistakes.

“CJ is ultimately going to be the one who is going to get banned himself — it is affecting his own career, but again we’ve worked so, so, so hard.

“We finally reached the pinnacle and won an Olympic medal, and then we lose it because one person has just been sloppy with what’s gone into their body. It’s heartbreaking.”

Britain’s men’s 4x100m squad finished behind Canada and the United States to take bronze at the World Championships in Eugene in July.

