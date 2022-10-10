What lies ahead for the British clubs in Champions League action this week?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What lies ahead for the British clubs in Champions League action this week?

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 1.10pm
Liverpool travel to Scotland for their second meeting with Rangers (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool travel to Scotland for their second meeting with Rangers (Martin Rickett/PA)

Champions League group stage action returns this week with six British teams looking to come out on top on matchday four.

Liverpool travel to Glasgow for their second leg with Rangers, while Celtic host RB Leipzig across town.

Manchester City fly to Copenhagen, with Chelsea paying a visit to Milan and Spurs hosting Eintracht Frankfurt.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the British teams’ opponents have fared lately.

Eintracht Frankfurt

The Europa League title-holders played out a goalless first-leg draw with Spurs last week and sit eighth in the German Bundesliga. They are looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 3-0 league defeat to VfL Bochum, but walked away with a 2-0 win over Union Berlin the week prior despite going down to 10 men in the second half. Oliver Glasner’s side dropped their first group stage meeting with Sporting 3-0 but picked up a 1-0 win over Marseille.

Rangers

Rangers Antonio Colak
Antonio Colak scored a brace in Rangers’ weekend win (Steve Welsh/PA)

The second-placed Scottish Premiership side have had a difficult run in Group A so far, dropping contests with Ajax, Napoli and Liverpool, conceding nine goals whilst scoring none. They are in solid league form, however, with three consecutive wins, including Saturday’s 4-0 victory over St Mirren which benefitted from an Antonio Colak brace.

Liverpool

Arsenal v Liverpool – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Jurgen Klopp  has overseen two wins from three group games (PA)

The Reds might have walked away with the 2-0 first-leg win, but that scoreline bucks a potentially worrisome trend for Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have scored more than one goal just once when facing Scottish teams away in the Champions League. The FA Cup holders are looking to regroup after dropping a tough 3-2 battle to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday. They have managed two wins from three group stage matches so far, taking three points from Ajax after their 4-1 loss to Napoli.

RB Leipzig

Marco Rose’s side have picked up points across both the Bundesliga and Champions League in recent outings, on Saturday splitting the points in a 1-1 domestic draw with Mainz and defeating Celtic 3-1 in their first Group F encounter, two of those goals coming through Portugal international Andre Silva. Their other two continental clashes, against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid, both ended in losses.

Copenhagen

Manchester City v FC Copenhagen Champions League
Copenhagen dropped a 5-0 contest with Manchester City in their last Group G meeting (Martin Rickett/PA)

Copenhagen sit seventh in the Danish Superliga table, walking away with another point on Saturday in a 1-1 draw with Nordsjaelland. They dropped their first Group G match  3-0 to Borussia Dortmund before drawing 0-0 with Sevilla on matchday two. Their Last meeting with Manchester City ended in a 5-0 loss, thanks in part to a brace from Erling Haaland.

AC Milan

Stefano Pioli’s men are in fine form in Serie A with four wins from their last five fixtures. They enter Tuesday’s contest fresh from a 2-0 win over Juventus and sit in fourth place in the domestic table, just three points off the pace of league leaders Napoli. Their Group E results so far have been a mixed bag, beginning with a 1-1 draw to RB Salzburg before beating Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 and falling 3-0 to Chelsea in their last outing.

