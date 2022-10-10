Jordan Thompson keen to right the wrong of relegation and boost England chances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jordan Thompson keen to right the wrong of relegation and boost England chances

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 2.15pm
Jordan Thompson is eager to help Yorkshire bounce back next season (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jordan Thompson has vowed to help put Yorkshire “back where we belong” after a painful year at Headingley and also hopes to test the limits of his own international ambitions.

The 26-year-old all-rounder felt the sting of relegation from Division One of the LV= County Championship as both player and a boyhood fan and regrets the tame manner of their demotion.

While Warwickshire scrapped for their eventual survival, the White Rose succumbed to bottom club Gloucestershire to finish the 2022 campaign with one win in 14 games.

But the experience has lit a fire in Thompson’s belly.

Jordan Thompson in action with the bat.
“There’s something between me and this club that is more than employer and employee. It’s my hometown club and I care a lot, so it hurts,” he told the PA news agency.

“To play on one of the flattest pitches I’ve ever seen at Headingley and get bowled out so cheaply twice was not really acceptable. The pressure got on top of us.

“I watched from the stands from nine or 10 years old, I went down to see T20s on a Friday night when I was at the Academy, my dream was to play in front of that crowd.

“I’ve been proud to do that and I feel like I have a key role to play now we’ve dropped a division. I want to get us back where we belong. There’s a massive target on our backs – I’ve already seen a couple of Division Two clubs tweeting ‘Welcome Yorkshire’.

“That’s to be expected because we are one of the best clubs in the country. Our position in the league doesn’t say that but if you look at our history we’re one of the biggest clubs in the world, never mind England. It’s on those of us who are here now to to get back to that position.”

Thompson also has some personal aspirations to look after, as he looks to force his way into the England set-up.

He looked to have a shot at the T20 squad that travelled to Pakistan last month, having finished joint top of The Hundred’s wicket charts with 14 for London Spirit.

He had been surprisingly released by Northern Superchargers last year but the Spirit’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan had identified him for a key role topping and tailing the innings.

Morgan knows a thing or two about what it takes to make the grade on the big stage and his backing has fuelled Thompson to aim even higher.

“To play under Morgs was a great experience. If someone like that backs you, then you need to back yourself,” he said.

“He came to me at the first training session and said ‘I want 10 balls from you in the powerplay and for you to come back at the death’.

“After a couple of games I’d already picked up six wickets and my confidence was higher than it’s ever been. His support has been key.

“I feel like I’ve got potential to play international cricket, not just as a bowler because I know for a fact I can be a genuine all-rounder.

“I didn’t seriously think of the Pakistan tour until the end of The Hundred, but when I looked around at some of the names and realised I was one of the leading wicket-takers it was like ‘maybe, you never know’.

“It didn’t happen, but if I keep working hard, play some franchise stuff over the winter and come back strong in the English summer I would love to be thought of in that way.”

