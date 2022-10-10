Fikayo Tomori ‘angry’ at Chelsea loss and says Milan desperate to put it right

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Fikayo Tomori ‘angry’ at Chelsea loss and says Milan desperate to put it right

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 2.16pm Updated: October 10 2022, 5.47pm
Fikayo Tomori, pictured, has warned Chelsea that AC Milan are ready to vent their anger against the Blues (Adam Davy/PA)
Fikayo Tomori, pictured, has warned Chelsea that AC Milan are ready to vent their anger against the Blues (Adam Davy/PA)

Fikayo Tomori has vowed AC Milan will vent their anger for last week’s below-par showing at Stamford Bridge when hosting the Blues at the San Siro.

Former Chelsea defender Tomori cut a frustrated figure as his Milan side slipped to a 3-0 Champions League loss in west London last week.

The 24-year-old exorcised some of those demons by netting the first goal in Milan’s 2-0 Serie A win over Juventus on Saturday.

But the Canada-born England centre-back insisted the Rossoneri are still determined to set the record straight in Tuesday’s Group E return match on home soil.

“As a matter of fact I was very angry after the game against Chelsea, so that was my feeling,” said Tomori.

“Of course I was happy and it was very good for me to score the goal (against Juventus), but my feeling was still very angry after that performance, and it had to be cancelled out completely.

“And it was a good way in any case to do it by scoring a goal. I think for us we knew that it wasn’t us (against Chelsea), we didn’t play as we have been playing since I’ve been here.

“Especially in a tough game at a big stadium in the Champions League, that’s when we want to show it and we didn’t really do it. So it was disappointing for us.

“That was not Milan and that was not myself as well. But the good thing was we had another game against Juventus, we had the chance to correct it and we did that with a good performance and a win.

“Now we have another chance a week after in front of our fans to put that game against Chelsea to bed and hopefully put in a good performance and get a result.”

Chelsea v AC Milan – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Stamford Bridge
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli, pictured, knows his side must improve when hosting Chelsea on Tuesday (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s 3-0 thumping of Milan saw the Blues leapfrog their Italian rivals in the pool standings with their first Champions League win this term.

New boss Graham Potter has quickly set the Blues on a positive course, but Tomori remains confident Milan can show their strongest selves at the San Siro.

Asked if it will be extra important to produce a performance against old club Chelsea now, Tomori continued: “Yeah a little bit, every game I try to give my best.

“And last week I know I didn’t do that and that was really disappointing for me.

“In football you rarely get another chance to put it right. And we have as a team, and I have personally, another chance to put that to bed.

“And we have a chance to prove that we’re better than that, I have a chance to prove that I’m better than that, and we have, not that we needed any extra motivation, but after last week we have that extra motivation to push us to try to go for the win especially in front of our own fans as well.”

Milan manager Stefano Pioli echoed Tomori’s statements, challenging his players to ensure there will be no repeat of that Stamford Bridge defeat.

“For sure that was an episode, it must remain only one episode; it can’t be our normal way of playing,” said Pioli.

“Of course we are very disappointed because we could have done much better but as Fik said we need to learn.

“We have examined all our mistakes in that match and we won’t repeat them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Dan Butler recently played his first full match for Posh since coming back from injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Peterborough have injury concerns ahead of Forest Green clash
British Cycling has been criticised after announcing a long-term partnership with Shell UK (Steven Paston/PA)
British Cycling accused of ‘greenwashing’ after announcing Shell partnership
James Rowberry has been sacked by Newport (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Newport sack manager James Rowberry after miserable start to season
CJ Ujah has been handed a backdated 22-month ban (Martin Rickett/PA).
‘I made a mistake, I’m not a cheat,’ says CJ Ujah after receiving 22-month…
Charlie Mulgrew (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United duo Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher battling to face Hibs
Ryan Edwards is eyeing a win over Hibernian (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ryan Edwards demands Dundee United ‘kick on’ after long-awaited first league win
Alex Hales has recently returned to the England fold after more than three years out (KM Chaudary/AP)
No need to clear the air with Ben Stokes as we focus on World…
W Series, which boasts six British drivers including triple-champion Chadwick (back left) will be halting its season pematurely (Photo: W Series)
Lack of funds mean an early end to the season for W Series
Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Everton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ronaldo celebrates and Kane gets us thinking – Monday’s sporting social
Hibernian first-team coach David Gray (Alan Rennie/PA)
David Gray relishing chance to work closely with Lee Johnson at Hibernian

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
HMS Prince of Wales goes under the Forth Bridge in Fife
Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard
3
M&S are taking over the former DW sports in Gallagher Retail Park for their new superstore in Dundee.
New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of…
4
The child police are searching forwas last seen in the Fairmuir Park area of Dundee
Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern
5
Aydya Group founder Yusuf Okhai. Image: Aydya Group
Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure
6
The jet-propelled Shannon-class is the RNLI's most modern lifeboat. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI…
7
The gifted 'Stas' Drabych. Image: DUFC
Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland
8
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
9
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
5
10
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3

More from The Courier

Nathan Coley's text sculpture pays tribute to Perth visionary Sir Patrick Geddes. Image, left: Ian Georgeson/Shutterstock
New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Fikayo Tomori, pictured, has warned Chelsea that AC Milan are ready to vent their anger against the Blues (Adam Davy/PA)
Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch
Tony Watt celebrates against Aberdeen (Image: SNS)
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but…
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: A General Stadium View during a cinch Premiership match between St Johnstone and Hearts at McDiarmid Park, on February 19, 2022, in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; World mental health day. dundee. Supplied by Shutterstock Date; 10/10/2022
REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids…
photo shows Dundonian actor Brian Cox outside the DCA.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts…
Strathallan School has installed four competitive gaming rigs. Image: Strathallan School.
Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub
Only one jet-propelled Shannon-class lifeboat will be coming to Arbroath or Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI…

Editor's Picks