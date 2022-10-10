Talking points as England host Czech Republic in Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Talking points as England host Czech Republic in Brighton

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 4.34pm
England host the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Bradley Collyer/PA)
England host the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England host the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday as they look to build on their impressive 2-1 victory over the United States on Friday.

It was the first time England had won against the world champions since 2017 and extended their unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman to 23 games – including 21 victories.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points ahead of the Czech Republic clash.

Will the manager rotate the squad?

Sarina Wiegman likes sticking with the same squad for Lionesses matches
Sarina Wiegman likes sticking with the same squad for Lionesses matches (John Walton/PA)

Wiegman is usually unwilling to make changes to her preferred line-up, having stuck with the same starting XI for all of the Women’s Euros. However, Alessia Russo and captain Leah Williamson have both picked up injuries and are out of the squad, forcing the manager to make alterations. It will be a good test for some of the squad players to show their worth having had limited opportunities previously.

Can England maintain their momentum?

England host the Czech Republic in Brighton on Tuesday
England host the Czech Republic in Brighton on Tuesday (John Walton/PA)

A sold-out Wembley (the match was sold-out but the crowd was only 76,893 on the night) to host the world champions is one matter, a Tuesday night in Brighton against a team ranked 28th in the world is another. It will be interesting to see how much the fans and the players are motivated for the friendly, as they look to build on their impressive record under Wiegman.

Lucy Bronze to join the 100 club

Lucy Bronze has 99 caps for England (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lucy Bronze has 99 caps for England (Martin Rickett/PA)

Bronze is on the brink of her 100th England cap and could bring up the milestone on Tuesday when the European champions return to the south coast. Bronze made her England debut back in 2013 and has since racked up 99 appearances, scoring 11 goals. The right-back has often been a trailblazer, joining Lyon back in 2017 and winning three Champions Leagues with the French club, and signed for Barcelona in June.

A return to Brighton

England played Spain in Brighton during Euro 2022
England played Spain in Brighton during Euro 2022 (Adam Davy/PA)

Brighton was one of the hosts in Euro 2022, and England played their first knockout match there against Spain. The game went to extra-time, with Georgia Stanway scoring the decisive goal in a 2-1 victory. That quarter-final success was when the momentum really started to gather for the hosts following a straightforward group stage.

