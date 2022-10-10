Fin Smith leaves Worcester to join Northampton on multi-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fin Smith leaves Worcester to join Northampton on multi-year deal

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 4.48pm
Fin Smith is joining Northampton from Worcester (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Fin Smith is joining Northampton from Worcester (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fly-half prospect Fin Smith has become the latest player to leave Worcester after agreeing terms with Northampton.

Saints said that Smith’s “multi-year deal” would see him join them with immediate effect.

He became Worcester’s youngest Premiership player when he featured against Bath as an 18-year-old in March 2021.

Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated at the end of this season following Warriors’ partial liquidation last week, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.

It has inevitably sparked a player exodus from Sixways, with wing Duhan van der Merwe returning to Edinburgh, lock Joe Batley rejoining Bristol and four players – Ollie Lawrence, Ted Hill, Fergus Lee-Warner and Valeriy Morozov – moving on loan to Bath.

Prop Rory Sutherland is expected to tie up a deal with Ulster, and confirmation of 20-year-old Smith’s move to the east Midlands comes after Saints’ recent announcement that their Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar will leave them at the end of this term.

Phil Dowson
Northampton rugby director Phil Dowson is delighted with Fin Smith’s signing (David Davies/PA)

Northampton rugby director Phil Dowson said: “Fin is definitely a player who has been on our radar for a long time, and the whole coaching group are big admirers of his.

“He is someone that always takes the ball to the line, makes good decisions from an attacking point of view, has a bit of flair about him with an offloading game and is incredibly brave and tough in defence.

“Everyone from within the Worcester and England Under-20s environments have nothing but good things to say about him.

“If you put that sort of skill-set together with that attitude, you have got a really high-potential player who is really keen to compete, but at the age of just 20 he has got a lot of learning and growing to do as well.”

Smith has made 10 England appearances at under-20 level, and he said: “The recent uncertainty has obviously been incredibly difficult for everyone at Worcester, and I will miss the players, coaches and supporters there.

“The last couple of months have shown what a special club it is.

“Having grown up at Sixways, Warriors will always have a special place in my heart, but I know this is the right move for me at this stage of my career, and I am looking forward to hopefully hitting the ground running in Northampton.”

