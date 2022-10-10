Ronaldo celebrates and Kane gets us thinking – Monday’s sporting social By Press Association October 10 2022, 5.50pm Cristiano Ronaldo (centre) celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Everton (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10. Football Harry Kane launched his foundation to get us thinking on World Mental Health day. I'm very proud to launch the Harry Kane Foundation – it marks the start of a journey for me as my Foundation aims to transform a generation’s thinking about mental health. pic.twitter.com/oZzNcviyp3— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 10, 2022 And he signed up for tonight’s Bedtime Story. Even football legends like @HKane need to remind themselves to be brave sometimes!Join him tonight for a @CBeebiesHQ World Mental Health Day Bedtime Story when he reads 'The Lion Inside'.Tune in at 18:50 BST or watch on @BBCiPlayer.@_JimField pic.twitter.com/1qPPYPsINt— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 10, 2022 Happy birthday skipper. Best wishes to former #ThreeLions captain @TonyAdams on his birthday! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/7VRduH7PlJ— England (@England) October 10, 2022 And Adams had quite the weekend… The Full Tony, bringing a whole new meaning to football strip 😉 #Strictly@TonyAdams @Mrs_katjones pic.twitter.com/3nXabUw5Fh— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 8, 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on a landmark goal. 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥𝐬. What a beautiful number we’ve achieved together!Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, clubs, family & friends and of course my fans.United we continue! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oYWo766Xcl— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 10, 2022 And Sporting Lisbon have not forgotten where it all started. From @Sporting_CP to the world 💚𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓 #MadeInSporting 🐐 https://t.co/fWRkGcHDzK— Sporting CP English (@SportingCP_en) October 10, 2022 Manchester United celebrated victory. Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! 🙏🏽#WeStandUnited pic.twitter.com/drEC94rEzc— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) October 9, 2022 Top resilience and victory for the team 🔥 Tough stadium to play but the spirit of the group was shown 🔴 pic.twitter.com/7R7B7VX7Q9— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) October 9, 2022 TOGETHERNESS 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/XnOAxu6zZ0— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) October 9, 2022 Enoch Mwepu was forced to retire. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8F2lTabjJg— Enock Mwepu (@EnockMwepu45) October 10, 2022 Cricket Kevin Pietersen revealed his quirks. I can only have the volume or air con in the car on even numbers or multiples of 5…— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) October 10, 2022 Formula One Max Verstappen was still celebrating his second title. ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/u00RL9Kh8A— Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) October 10, 2022 Taking it all in 🤩 @Max33Verstappen 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/wYIYX7xEMU— Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 10, 2022 Simply unbeatable. 💪From a breathless duel for the 2021 title, to his all-conquering form of 2022, there's no stopping @Max33Verstappen #F1— Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2022 Big congratulations @Max33Verstappen for winning your second world championship. Today wasn’t a great day for us, way too much degradation. We’ll keep pushing until the end no matter what. pic.twitter.com/4KNW5WOdBw— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 9, 2022 That’s a wrap. Wasn’t the race we wanted, but we still had some fun. gg on the championship @Max33Verstappen 🫶 pic.twitter.com/A8Tk4I4C1X— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) October 9, 2022 Congratulations to Max & @redbullracing ! World Champion ² #f1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/VQs30SY2Gh— Nico Hülkenberg (@HulkHulkenberg) October 9, 2022 Congratulations, champion! @Max33Verstappen Well deserved championship. I feel very proud of you and what a way to do it, in front of our Honda home race!Let’s go for more! 1-2 to finish this championship on top! Congrats @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/M8LWSS5jei— Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 9, 2022 Roscoe took to the stage. A man and his doggo. Happy #worlddogday ❤️📸 Roscoelovescoco pic.twitter.com/tpTtmSGWMw— Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) October 10, 2022 Boxing AJ returned home. Already a subscriber? 