Peterborough have injury concerns ahead of Forest Green clash By Press Association October 10 2022, 7.24pm Dan Butler recently played his first full match for Posh since coming back from injury (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Grant McCann refused to name names but suggested there may be a few fresh injury concerns for Peterborough when they host Forest Green. The clash will be Dan Butler’s third league match since returning from an ankle injury that left him out of action for 10 months. Defender Butler returned to the line-up against MK Dons earlier this month, and played his first full match against Burton on Saturday. Emmanuel Fernandez and Oliver Norburn are still rehabbing their respective knee injuries and remain unavailable for selection. Ian Burchnall could make a few changes to his Rovers line-up after his Saturday starters beat Bolton 1-0. Connor Wickham looks fit for another start after scoring the winner at the weekend. The forward has scored five goals in eight appearances for Rovers so far this season including the weekend’s winning goal. Mathew Stevens and Jamille Matt are among those still out with injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport N’Golo Kante suffers fresh injury setback as Chelsea gear up for AC Milan clash British Cycling accused of ‘greenwashing’ after announcing Shell partnership Newport sack manager James Rowberry after miserable start to season ‘I made a mistake, I’m not a cheat,’ says CJ Ujah after receiving 22-month… Dundee United duo Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher battling to face Hibs Ryan Edwards demands Dundee United ‘kick on’ after long-awaited first league win No need to clear the air with Ben Stokes as we focus on World… Lack of funds mean an early end to the season for W Series Ronaldo celebrates and Kane gets us thinking – Monday’s sporting social David Gray relishing chance to work closely with Lee Johnson at Hibernian Most Read 1 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 2 Stricken HMS Prince of Wales arrives at Rosyth dockyard 3 New M&S to open in former DW sports gym in Dundee by end of… 4 Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern 5 Dundee entrepreneur devastated by £5m legal battle says he is spurred by failure 6 EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI… 7 Ukrainian youngster joins Dundee United academy after family fled war-torn Lviv for Scotland 8 St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff 9 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 5 10 Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week 3 More from The Courier New artwork illuminates medieval Perth street in tribute to pioneering biologist 5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence Monday court round-up — Speeding firefighter and paramedic punch LEE WILKIE: Dundee United's superb win over Aberdeen couldn't be better timed - but… Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff REBECCA BAIRD: Mental health 'awareness' isn't enough and wearing yellow won't keep the kids… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts… Strathallan School launches its own e-sports hub Comparing tech spec of lifeboats coming to Arbroath and Broughty Ferry under radical RNLI… Editor's Picks Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath or Broughty Ferry could miss out on £2.5m state-of-the-art lifeboat in RNLI all-weather craft cut ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee should cherish the DCA as other cities lose their independent arts venues Council told to ‘come clean’ as £6m Olympia repair costs fall to Dundee taxpayers Still Game’s Sanjeev Kohli says Navid would be ‘just as sarcastic’ if he was Dundonian Mystery as police find no trace of young girl in Dundee after welfare concern St Johnstone probe claims Celtic fans aimed abuse at teenage staff Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid ‘Pure and utter hell’: Perth woman speaks for first time about abuse at Fornethy House How Peter Tobin’s murderous reign ended at High Court of Dundee