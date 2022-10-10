Worcester player exodus continues as Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith move on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Worcester player exodus continues as Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith move on

By Press Association
October 10 2022, 9.02pm Updated: October 10 2022, 9.10pm
Ollie Lawrence has signed a long-term contract at Bath (Steven Paston/PA)
Ollie Lawrence has signed a long-term contract at Bath (Steven Paston/PA)

The anticipated Worcester player exodus has continued at pace with star backs Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith agreeing long-term deals at other clubs.

England international centre Lawrence has signed terms at Bath after initially moving there on loan last week and making his debut in Saturday’s narrow defeat against Gloucester.

Fly-half Smith, meanwhile, has joined Northampton with immediate effect. Saints have confirmed a “multi-year deal” for the England Under-20 player.

Worcester were suspended from the Gallagher Premiership and will be relegated at the end of this season following Warriors’ partial liquidation last week, with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6million.

Scotland international wing Duhan van der Merwe has returned to Edinburgh, lock Joe Batley rejoined Bristol, with Lawrence, Ted Hill, Fergus Lee-Warner and Valery Morozov moving on loan to Bath.

Bath confirmed that Australian forward Lee-Warner will remain at the Recreation Ground for the rest of this season, while talks are ongoing with Hill and Morozov.

Elsewhere, Worcester prop Rory Sutherland is expected to join Ulster, and confirmation of 20-year-old Smith’s move to the east Midlands follows Northampton’s recent announcement that their Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half Dan Biggar will leave them at the end of this term.

Johann van Graan
Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan has been impressed with Ollie Lawrence (David Davies/PA)

Lawrence, 23, has won seven caps, and Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said: “Ollie made a big impression on me straight away.

“He gave us good gain-line on Saturday and provided good defensive pressure, too. He has lovely footwork, an excellent hand-off and very good rugby IQ.

“I believe he will make a real difference to Bath Rugby in the years to come.”

Smith became Worcester’s youngest Premiership player when he featured against Bath as an 18-year-old in March 2021.

Northampton rugby director Phil Dowson said: “Fin is definitely a player who has been on our radar for a long time, and the whole coaching group are big admirers of his.

“He is someone that always takes the ball to the line, makes good decisions from an attacking point of view, has a bit of flair about him with an offloading game and is incredibly brave and tough in defence.

Smith has made 10 England appearances at under-20 level, and he said: “The recent uncertainty has obviously been incredibly difficult for everyone at Worcester, and I will miss the players, coaches and supporters there.

“The last couple of months have shown what a special club it is.

“Having grown up at Sixways, Warriors will always have a special place in my heart, but I know this is the right move for me at this stage of my career, and I am looking forward to hopefully hitting the ground running in Northampton.”

