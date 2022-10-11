Jaidyn Murray praises LTA for helping tackle ‘underlying racism’ in tennis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jaidyn Murray praises LTA for helping tackle ‘underlying racism’ in tennis

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 2.15pm Updated: October 11 2022, 3.49pm
Jaidyn Murray (left) during a coaching session (Handout/PA)
Jaidyn Murray (left) during a coaching session (Handout/PA)

Jaidyn Murray lives and breathes tennis but his own experiences as a black man in the sport prompt a stark admission.

“I always said I’d never let my kids play tennis because of how hard I know it is for us to get through,” he told the PA news agency.

Coming through the ranks as a player in Middlesex, Murray had to fight through the feeling that he did not fit in.

“It’s such an underlying racism, it’s not blatant,” he said. “I would walk in in my tracksuit, with my headphones, I don’t look like I fit the part of a tennis player. You get looks, people are very wary of you. ‘Are you in the right place?’

“And then it seemed I wasn’t getting the same opportunities as other people that I might have been better than.”

After playing for the University of East London tennis team and working as a coach on the side to earn money, Murray decided to pursue the path full-time and now, five years later, he coaches in Chingford for the WimX Academy.

The Lawn Tennis Association’s vision of Tennis Opened Up, launched in 2019, aims to make the sport a very different place for the Jaidyn Murrays of today and tomorrow, and he is heartened by the changes that have already been made.

“Now I feel I can express who I am without feeling like I’m going to be judged,” he said. “People still want to have the narrative of tennis is a white man’s sport but necessarily it’s changing and we’ve got to embrace it.

“I think the LTA is now backing us and saying: ‘Be you’. The confidence I’ve gained from that has been crazy.

“My mum and my dad were very much: ‘Look, you’ve pushed through some hard times, you might be the one that can inspire someone to become a coach’.

“That was the biggest thing for me. That’s motivated me to stick on it no matter how hard it gets. I kept pushing and it’s been noticed, which is good.

“You look around now and there’s coaches for everyone, and the LTA is now even teaching coaches about how to deal with certain situations with ethnic minorities. Now I’d feel more comfortable putting my kid in that situation knowing they wouldn’t be discriminated against.”

In May last year, the LTA published its inclusion strategy focusing on long-term cultural change and setting out actions to achieve that.

In an update last week, the governing body revealed it had achieved more than 50 per cent of the actions set out, including increasing diversity on its board, council and overall staff and establishing a board level Inclusion and Diversity Advisory Group.

The LTA has also established a partnership with the Refugee Employment Network while more than 14,000 people now participate in its SERVES programme, which takes tennis into non-traditional venues in disadvantaged communities.

Chief executive Scott Lloyd is keen to avoid too many pats on the back, saying: “Right direction yes but ultimately this is core and central to how we want to live inclusion day in, day out. That’s the thing I always try to make sure my team and us as a group of colleagues think about.

“We’re only halfway through even those actions and they will take time to embed themselves and hopefully deliver the progress we’re aiming for.”

Establishing a wider set of data on the whole tennis workforce in Britain is another important step, with coaching and club volunteering areas where diversity remains lacking.

“To see these things filter through into numbers will take some time,” said Lloyd. “We’re starting to put some teeth into the way that we work with our counties and the governance that’s expected from them, particularly in respect of things like funding.

“From a coaching side of things, we’ve put in place a number of grants for qualifications. So some specific actions and support to try to help get the diversity into our workforce.”

Murray highlights financial help as key to boosting diversity in coaching but visibility in many ways he sees as the biggest thing.

“We were limiting ourselves to a small population,” he said. “The world’s a big place, especially London is very diverse. We need to tap into the communities that don’t have the opportunities.

“I’ve been going into schools, which I love doing. You see the kids’ faces, ‘The tennis coach is black, what’s going on here?’ And they gain an interest in it. I’m here because of my passion but also I’m showing an image. It puts a smile on my face, it really does.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyogo Furuhashi reacts after one of Celtic’s missed chances (Steve Welsh/PA)
Missed chances the story of Celtic’s Champions League season – Ange Postecoglou
Reece James faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury
Lee Johnson’s Hibernian lost at Dundee United (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Johnson angry over officials’ performance as Hibernian lose at Dundee United
Ben Garner’s side picked up an overdue win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Charlton win was a ‘long time coming’ – Ben Garner
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson on the touchline (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson frustrated by inconsistent Blackburn after losing at Wigan
Sarina Wiegman sais England must do better after a goalless draw against Czech Republic (John Walton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman urges England to learn from goalless draw with Czech Republic
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton before the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn, Nailsworth. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.
Joey Barton hopes Bristol Rovers ace Antony Evans can build on winner at MK…
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a life-long United fan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grant McCann refuses to get carried away after Peterborough hammer Forest Green

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Jaidyn Murray (left) during a coaching session (Handout/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Jaidyn Murray (left) during a coaching session (Handout/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks