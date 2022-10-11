Trial to allow grassroots referees to wear body cameras set to start in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trial to allow grassroots referees to wear body cameras set to start in 2023

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 2.31pm
The FA is working towards a trial of body cameras on referees in adult grassroots football in the first half of next year (John Walton/PA)
The FA is working towards a trial of body cameras on referees in adult grassroots football in the first half of next year (John Walton/PA)

A trial allowing referees to wear body cameras in the adult grassroots game in England is now expected to start in the first half of next year.

The purpose of the trial is to act as a deterrent against physical and verbal abuse towards officials, which has become a cause for concern in the grassroots game.

Last week, a referee in Lancashire was assaulted, with local media reporting the official had been left with a broken nose, four broken ribs, a dislocated shoulder, a broken collarbone, concussion and whiplash.

The Football Association has confirmed it is investigating the incident in Lancashire. Last season, according to FA data, there were 1.1 ‘serious cases’ reported per 1,000 matches, covering assaults on match officials, physical contact or attempted physical contact with match officials and discrimination cases.

The FA anticipates the body camera trial can begin in the first half of 2023, but the PA news agency understands details around data protection and safeguarding are still to be finalised in its discussions with the game’s lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Issues such as how permission can be sought from participants to be filmed, who will have access to the footage and any safeguarding implications are all still being worked through.

An FA spokesperson said: “The FA acted on feedback from the referee community by asking for permission from the International Football Association Board [IFAB] during the annual general meeting in June 2022 to trial bodycams on adult grassroots referees in England.

“The aim of the trial, the first globally of this nature, would be to explore whether the use of bodycams improves participant behaviour, while providing additional safety for match officials in the adult grassroots game.

“We will be tracking the impact of the trial on behaviour and, if it’s successful, will look to roll it out nationally and internationally. We are finalising the details of the trial with IFAB and further information will be communicated in due course.”

It is unlikely the FA will have any data related to the trial ready to present at the next IFAB AGM, which is due to take place in London next March; more likely it will be at IFAB meetings later in the year, such as the technical and football advisory panel meeting or the annual business meeting.

PA understands that, even if the trial proves a success in improving behaviour and enhancing safety, IFAB will be determined to ensure that the cameras are only to be deployed in grassroots football.

The game’s lawmakers do not want to see the cameras used in top-level football by broadcasters wanting to provide a different insight into what is happening on the pitch.

The FA launched its ‘Enough Is Enough’ campaign to address behaviour within  grassroots football last month, setting out that any unacceptable conduct will result in action being taken.

The FA’s refereeing department and county FAs will offer support to any victims of a physical assault, while regulations around offences against match officials have been strengthened and increased since the start of last season.

Guidance to disciplinary panels changed to encourage them to gravitate towards the higher end of sanctioning for physical contact or attempted physical contact, with the upper end of the current range increased from 182 days to two years.

The recommended entry point for disciplinary panels is now 182 days, and anyone serving a ban cannot return until they have completed an education course.

The sanctioning guidelines for assaults that cause serious injury are to impose a ban of between five and 10 years, subject to aggravating and mitigating factors.

