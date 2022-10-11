Ebony Rainford-Brent tipping Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty for England job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ebony Rainford-Brent tipping Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty for England job

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 2.53pm
Ebony Rainford-Brent has cast her eye over England’s options to replace Lisa Keightley (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ebony Rainford-Brent has cast her eye over England's options to replace Lisa Keightley (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ebony Rainford-Brent has tipped Salliann Beams and Jonathan Batty as leading candidates to take over as head coach of England Women and help the team conquer rivals Australia.

Lisa Keightley departed last month after two-and-a-half-years in the job after deciding not to pursue a new deal.

Rainford-Brent believes Keightley leaves with her head held high having overseen the introduction of a host of fresh blood, including the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Kemp, Lauren Bell and Charlie Dean, but the Australian was largely unable to chip away at the dominance of her compatriots during her reign.

Lisa Keightley helped renew the talent pool in the England side.
Lisa Keightley helped renew the talent pool in the England side (Mike Egerton/PA)

With a home Ashes just eight months away, that is the top priority for her successor and World Cup-winner Rainford-Brent has her eye on two possible options.

Former England international Beams is highly respected Down Under, where she spent four years as Hobart Hurricanes coach in the WBBL and is current high performance manager at Cricket Tasmania. Meanwhile Batty, who made his name as a wicketkeeper with Surrey, has masterminded back-to-back titles for Oval Invincibles in the women’s edition of The Hundred.

“Lisa is a massive loss, she has been a real win as England coach and she’s given young players freedom by empowering them. She leaves a strong England team and a good culture,” Rainford-Brent told the PA news agency.

“Salliann has been in Australia for a long time and it felt when she left like a bit of a talent drain. But it does mean she is immersed in their mindset, their culture and has a real understanding of how they play their cricket.

“Beating Australia is going to be more about the mental side than tactics or game plans. I’m intrigued by Jon too, he’s won two trophies in The Hundred and he played high-quality men’s cricket. He has a killer instinct. I hope they both put their names forward because we’ll need someone strong to take down those Aussies.”

Rainford-Brent, who was the first black woman to play for England in 2001, was speaking at the unveiling of the LV= Insurance Media Diversity Grant. Shubi Arun, a 24-year-old student from London, has been selected to take up a five-month fully paid internship in the cricket media next summer.

Rainford-Brent has worked extensively on broadening the demographic of those playing the professional game through her involvement in the ACE program and welcomes similar efforts on the other side of the ropes.

“This award is exactly what our games needs to see, it helps to see the game from different angles and opening that door makes a massive impact,” she said.

“To see people who represent you involved in the game is huge. I hear those stories every day through ACE, kids as young as eight telling you how it feels to see someone like them means so much.

“Sport needs to represent the whole melting pot of society.”

