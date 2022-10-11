York battle back to earn a point against Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

York fought back to draw 1-1 against Dagenham in their Vanarama National League match at the LNER Community Stadium.

The Daggers, who had won three of their last five league games, took the lead in the 26th minute through Mo Sagaf after Josh Walker’s shot was parried away by Ethan Ross.

The Minstermen were close to an equaliser just before the hour when Ryan Fallowfield headed narrowly wide from a cross by Alex Hurst.

York goalkeeper Ross denied Walker with another smart save before Alex Whittle shot over, but with six minutes left the hosts eventually equalised through defender Sam Sanders.