Lionesses’ winning run comes to an end as they are held by Czech Republic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lionesses’ winning run comes to an end as they are held by Czech Republic

By Press Association
October 11 2022, 10.09pm Updated: October 11 2022, 10.19pm
England’s Lucy Bronze sits on the ball during a break in play during the goalless draw (PA)
England’s Lucy Bronze sits on the ball during a break in play during the goalless draw (PA)

England’s 15-game winning streak came to an end as the Lionesses played out a 0-0 draw against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium.

After beating the United States 2-1 at Wembley on Friday, England did manage to maintain their now 24-game unbeaten run under manager Sarina Wiegman.

However, they could not stretch their run of successive victories despite hitting the woodwork twice, in front of 21,222 on the south coast.

It was a game of milestones and first appearances with Lucy Bronze gaining her 100th England cap, while Esme Morgan made her debut and Lauren James her first start.

The visitors had a chance in the second minute from a corner, but the shot from Klara Cahynova went over the bar.

England came close in the fourth minute but Lauren James – on her first Lionesses start – saw a shot rebound off the post.

England v Czech Republic – Women’s International Friendly – The Amex Stadium
Lauren James was making her first start for the Lionesses (Adam Davy/PA)

Just before half-time Chloe Kelly headed wide at the far post after a lofted cross from Chelsea’s James, in a half of meagre chances and little creativity going forwards from either side.

At the start of the second half, the Czech Republic were still defending well with good organisation, but Lauren Hemp managed to get a header towards the goal, although it was always looping over.

The visitors had to resort to attempts from distance as their tactics did not support attacking in numbers. Tereza Krejcirikova tried her luck just before the hour mark but her shot was well wide of the target.

England v Czech Republic – Women’s International Friendly – The Amex Stadium
Lauren Hemp struck the woodwork (Adam Davy/PA)

England looked to be edging closer to breaking the deadlock and the visitors had to scramble the ball off the line after Hemp’s shot rebounded off the post and almost fell for Fran Kirby – but the ball was cleared.

Esme Morgan was brought on for her England debut in the second half as Wiegman’s team sought a breakthrough.

Czech Republic’s Gabriela Slajsova had to be taken off on a stretcher just before the halfway point in the second half.

Although Kirby had an effort tipped over in the 86th minute, there was to be no way through for the home side and the contest finished goalless.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Kyogo Furuhashi reacts after one of Celtic’s missed chances (Steve Welsh/PA)
Missed chances the story of Celtic’s Champions League season – Ange Postecoglou
Reece James faces an anxious wait after suffering an injury against AC Milan (Fabrizio Carabelli/PA)
Chelsea and England await news on Reece James injury
Lee Johnson’s Hibernian lost at Dundee United (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Johnson angry over officials’ performance as Hibernian lose at Dundee United
Ben Garner’s side picked up an overdue win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Charlton win was a ‘long time coming’ – Ben Garner
Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson on the touchline (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson frustrated by inconsistent Blackburn after losing at Wigan
Sarina Wiegman sais England must do better after a goalless draw against Czech Republic (John Walton/PA)
Sarina Wiegman urges England to learn from goalless draw with Czech Republic
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton before the Sky Bet League Two match at The Fully Charged New Lawn, Nailsworth. Picture date: Saturday November 27, 2021.
Joey Barton hopes Bristol Rovers ace Antony Evans can build on winner at MK…
Wales head coach Gemma Grainger saw her side’s World Cup qualification hopes end in Switzerland (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales’ World Cup exit is ‘incredibly tough to take’ – boss Gemma Grainger
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a life-long United fan (Martin Rickett/PA)
Glazers not ready to sell Manchester United – Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann (Martin Rickett/PA)
Grant McCann refuses to get carried away after Peterborough hammer Forest Green

Most Read

1
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Marc McMahon.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
England’s Lucy Bronze sits on the ball during a break in play during the goalless draw (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Children play boules outside a thatched cottage in 'vanished' Muirton of Ardblair.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Illustration of the Rosyth waterfront as a green freeport. Image: Forth Green Freeport
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Kelty Hearts took on Queen of the South at New Central Park.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
The A92 is blocked in both directions. Image: Fife Jammer Locations
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla wave to the crowd in Dunfermline. Image Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
James McPake has been without Paul Allan since the start of August.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
England’s Lucy Bronze sits on the ball during a break in play during the goalless draw (PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Tele News. Unknown story. Pic shows; a pothole on South Road, Dundee. Tuesday, 16th January, 2018.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
To go with story by Julia Bryce. Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline Picture shows; Fireaway Pizza opens in Dunfermline. Fireaway Pizza, Dunfermline. Supplied by Fireaway Pizza Date; Unknown
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks