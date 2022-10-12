On this day in 2017 – Gordon Strachan leaves role as Scotland head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2017 – Gordon Strachan leaves role as Scotland head coach

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 6.02am
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan appears dejected after the final whistle in Ljubljana (Adam Davy/PA)
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan appears dejected after the final whistle in Ljubljana (Adam Davy/PA)

Gordon Strachan left his position as Scotland head coach on this day in 2017, with hopes of World Cup qualification in tatters.

Four days earlier, Strachan had led Scotland into a do-or-die battle with Slovenia knowing victory would secure a play-off berth behind Group F winners England, but equally aware anything less would prove fatal to their chances of making it to the finals in Russia and ending their 20-year exile from the biggest stage.

A last-gasp home victory over Slovakia in their penultimate qualifier – secured by Martin Skrtel’s 89th-minute own goal – had sent the Scots to Ljubljana in expectant mood.

On the eve of the game, Strachan, who had succeeded Craig Levein in January 2013, said: “Anywhere where we have gone over the last couple of days, as a group or as individuals, we know how important it is to everybody.

“We know how important it is to everybody because we are all getting texts from our friends wishing us good luck, emails from people we have not heard from in a wee while. We know that.”

On the night, Leigh Griffiths’ first-half goal put the visitors in front, but Roman Bezjak’s double after the break ensured a late equaliser from Robert Snodgrass counted for little as a 2-2 draw, combined with Slovakia’s 3-0 win over Malta, mean Scotland missed out on the play-offs by virtue of goal difference.

In the immediate aftermath, Strachan, whose team had also come up short in their quest to make it to the finals of Euro 2016, bemoaned Scotland’s genetic shortcomings as he sought answers to their disappointment.

He said: “Genetically we are behind. In the last campaign, we were the second smallest, apart from Spain. We had to pick a team to combat the height and strength at set-plays. Genetically we have to work at things – maybe we get big women and men together and see what we can do.”

As Strachan’s bosses assessed the way forward, there was a school of thought which held that a six-game unbeaten run in qualification justified an extension to the contract which was due to expire the following month.

Ultimately, the two parties opted for change and it was Alex McLeish who eventually took up the role for the second time after Michael O’Neill had rejected the opportunity.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)
Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Ibrox win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confident boost ahead of Man City clash
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope
Nigel Pearson praised Rob Atkinson’s display (Tim Markland/PA)
Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson
Simon Middleton expects a tough game against France (David Davies/PA)
Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France
Son Heung-min netted a brace in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt
Mo Salah hit a quickfire hat-trick (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mo Salah hits fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers
Rob Atkinson bagged a brace of headers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston
Robbie Neilson is looking for a better performance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to put more pressure on Fiorentina

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
Scotland manager Gordon Strachan appears dejected after the final whistle in Ljubljana (Adam Davy/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Tam O'Ware took a while to get his injury properly diagnosed.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
Undated Handout Photo of Tuscan chicken from Cook And Share by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg and Hibs' Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

Editor's Picks