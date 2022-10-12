No excuse – Republic boss Vera Pauw sorry for offensive chant after play-off win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw has apologised for any offence caused as her jubilant players celebrated reaching the World Cup finals for the first time.

Video circulated on social media after Tuesday night’s 1-0 play-off victory over Scotland at Hampden Park appeared to show the players singing a pro-IRA chant in the changing room afterwards.

Manager Pauw and her employers, the Football Association of Ireland, issued an apology on Wednesday morning.

An FAI statement said: “The Football Association of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland women’s national team manager Vera Pauw apologise for any offence caused by a song sung by players in the Ireland dressing room after the Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.”

Pauw added: “We apologise from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we had just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will review this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard. I have spoken with players this morning and we are sorry collectively for any hurt caused, there can be no excuse for that.”

Further social media footage showed the Ireland players celebrating both on their flight home from Glasgow and after they had touched down in Dublin, where emergency crews assembled to welcome their return with sirens and flashing lights.

Amber Barrett’s cool 72nd-minute finish had earlier secured their passage to Australia and New Zealand, where they will join holders the United States and European champions England at next summer’s finals.

Neil Lennon, the former Celtic boss and Northern Ireland international, was asked about sectarianism ahead of coaching Omonia Nicosia against Manchester United in the Europa League.

Neil Lennon hopes lessons can be learned (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“It is a social thing,” he said. “It has been around a lot longer than I have been on this earth.

“I have been through it myself on both sides. It’s got to come from the home.

“Kyle (Lafferty) has made a mistake. He has to own that. I don’t know the reference about the Republic team.

“The Celtic fans are anti-monarchists and have been for a long time. It is not just a sporting thing. It is a political thing.

“Obviously the Troubles in Ireland have been well documented for over 50 years. How do you change it?

“You just have to keep beating the drum to try and find a level playing field but it is not just sectarianism.

“There is racism in sport and sexism as well in some quarters. We live in an open society.

“We are trying to move forward but every now and then we get dragged back.

“I can’t comment for the individuals. I can’t speak for the individuals. I just hope they learn their lesson and learn it quickly.”