Dawid Malan stands up for England in another win over Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dawid Malan stands up for England in another win over Australia

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 3.07pm
Dawid Malan starred for England (Mark Pain/PA)
Dawid Malan starred for England (Mark Pain/PA)

Dawid Malan underlined his value with an innings of 82 off 49 balls to help England claim a T20 series victory against Australia on a chilly evening at Canberra.

Malan was shuffled down to number seven in the batting order in Sunday’s series opener at Perth but returned to his usual position at first drop at the Manuka Oval, perhaps with a point to prove.

He did so after anchoring England’s recovery from 54 for four to 178 for seven before Sam Curran collected three for 25 as the tourists claimed an eight-run win to go 2-0 ahead with one to play.

This second T20 was delicately poised with Australia needing 34 off the last three overs and Tim David on 40 off 21 deliveries, but he departed two balls later after being bowled round his legs by Curran.

The boundaries were cut off in the 18th and 19th overs by Curran and Reece Topley as the equation came down to 22 off the last six balls, with the former ensuring there would be no dramatic finish.

Australia were back to full strength after resting a host of star names at the Optus Stadium but they suffered defeat by the same margin as at the weekend and may rue a substandard fielding display as Malan and Moeen Ali, who contributed 44 off 27 balls, were both given lives.

Malan and Moeen put on 92 from 52 balls after England’s top order stumbled, with Ben Stokes dismissed for a second successive single-figure score although he underlined his all-round pedigree with the key wicket of Mitch Marsh, having earlier produced a sensational bit of fielding on the boundary rope.

England’s openers put on 132 in 11.2 overs in Perth but here Pat Cummins drew a false shot from Jos Buttler, who had raced to 17 before toe-ending in the air with Adam Zampa taking a swirling chance.

The perception of Malan starting slowly might have led to his demotion last time out as England sought quick runs but, back in his normal habitat, he laced his third ball expertly through the covers.

Malan’s fifth delivery was dispatched high over deep square-leg for six although Alex Hales and Harry Brook perished when they drove loosely at Marcus Stoinis, either side of Stokes being castled after missing a big heave on one knee off Zampa, who zipped one through a bit quicker.

Moeen was given a reprieve on one when Glenn Maxwell spilled a chest-high chance, and the all-rounder capitalised. Having taken just seven off his first nine balls, he freed his arms off Cummins and Stoinis for four then lofted the latter into the stands for a meaty six.

Malan was effortlessly piercing the field but showed his range with a towering six off Zampa en route to a 31-ball fifty.

Both England batters took sixes off Mitchell Starc having been given let-offs – with Moeen’s sliced drive bursting through the fingertips of David Warner, who went off for a concussion test after landing awkwardly, while David parried Malan, on 54, over the rope, perhaps unsighted by the floodlights.

Zampa put down a tough return catch off Moeen, whose luck ran out later in the over as David atoned for his earlier drop.

Malan had his fourth six after bludgeoning Starc but perished in the deep in the final over off Stoinis before Chris Jordan helped England’s innings end with a flourish with a six off the last ball.

Warner was able to bat but made just four off 11 deliveries before skewing Topley, three balls after Aaron Finch, back opening following a middle-order stint, drove to mid-off off David Willey.

While Marsh settled quickly, Curran took out the inauspicious Maxwell and the dangerous Stoinis with the leg-side sweeper holding on on both occasions.

This came either side of a fantastic boundary save from Stokes, who pouched Marsh but, sensing he was about to go over the rope, threw the ball back into the outfield before he did so.

Stokes, who had earlier opened the bowling for the first time in his T20 career, returned for the 15th and struck with his first ball as Marsh whipped to deep square-leg to depart for 45 off 29 balls.

Jordan was rusty on his return from a fractured finger and took some punishment from David to give Australia firm belief with three overs to go.

Curran then snared David and kept things tight before Topley did likewise. While Cummins smashed a full toss for six from the first ball of the last over, Curran held his nerve at the death.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)
Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Ibrox win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confident boost ahead of Man City clash
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope
Nigel Pearson praised Rob Atkinson’s display (Tim Markland/PA)
Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson
Simon Middleton expects a tough game against France (David Davies/PA)
Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France
Son Heung-min netted a brace in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt
Mo Salah hit a quickfire hat-trick (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mo Salah hits fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers
Rob Atkinson bagged a brace of headers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston
Robbie Neilson is looking for a better performance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to put more pressure on Fiorentina

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
Dawid Malan starred for England (Mark Pain/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Tam O'Ware took a while to get his injury properly diagnosed.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
Undated Handout Photo of Tuscan chicken from Cook And Share by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg and Hibs' Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

Editor's Picks