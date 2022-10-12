Conor Benn should get lifetime ban after failed drugs test – Josh Warrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Conor Benn should get lifetime ban after failed drugs test – Josh Warrington

By Press Association
October 12 2022, 3.12pm
Conor Benn should face a lifetime ban after failing a drugs test, according to Josh Warrington (Yui Mok/PA)
Conor Benn should face a lifetime ban after failing a drugs test, according to Josh Warrington (Yui Mok/PA)

World featherweight champion Josh Warrington has called for Conor Benn to receive a lifetime ban in the wake of his failed drugs test due to the “barbaric” nature of boxing.

Benn’s hotly-anticipated weekend bout with Chris Eubank Jr was postponed after the former tested positive for trace amounts of fertility drug clomiphene, which elevates testosterone levels.

The 26-year-old maintains he is a clean athlete and, on Wednesday, posted on Instagram: “I hope the apology is as loud as the disrespect”.

Warrington knows all too well about the brutality of boxing having just recovered from the worst injury of his career – a broken jaw suffered in the process of regaining the IBF belt from Kiko Martinez in March.

The Leeds fighter, who is preparing to defend his title against the Mexican, Luis Alberto Lopez, in his hometown on December 10, knows Benn personally but believes there are no excuses for being caught with an illegal substance.

“You never like to hear about people cheating in sport, especially a sport like boxing where you go in there to hurt each other,” Warrington told the PA news agency.

“People call it a science, we call it an art but it’s also barbaric and I’m gutted because I like Conor.

“Obviously he’s going to get to say his piece and try and clear his name but in black and white he’s been caught with illegal substances in his body so, if you’re guilty, you’re guilty.

“I’ve spoken strongly against drug cheats in the sport for a long time. It’s too f***ing hard a sport man, people die in the ring.

“Even something physical like rugby, if a player is on drugs and he clashes into a player and knocks a player out, the player is going to be knocked out (and be taken off).

“But when you’re in the ring and you hit somebody, they might go down, they get up and you hit them again, and you hit them again, and you hit them again, it’s barbaric, so it should be a lifetime ban.

“Obviously Conor is going to come out with his reasons but there should be no reason why he’s got that in his system.”

Benn initially remained confident Saturday’s fight against fellow Briton, Eubank Jr, at London’s O2 Arena would go ahead.

But co-promoters Matchroom announced on Thursday that the clash was off after the British Boxing Board of Control said it was “prohibited and not in the interests of boxing”.

“It’s done the sport no favours whatsoever with the way it’s come out, the way it’s been handled,” continued 31-year-old Warrington.

“It’s put the promoters in a bad light, it’s put the British Board of Control in a bad light.

“I was shocked and I was gutted, both of those emotions.

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn File Photo
Conor Benn had initially been confident his fight with Chris Eubank Jr would still go ahead (Steven Paston/PA)

“People have already made comments, ‘that’s why he’s as good as he is’, ‘that’s why he’s improved so quickly’.

“All I wanted to do was believe it was hard work and dedication. I’m not saying he’s not trained hard, he’s definitely trained hard.

“But if he’s had an advantage then you get your gains quicker than anyone who’s not using substances.”

Warrington was sidelined for three months after suffering the jaw injury and tearing ligaments in his left hand during his defeat of Martinez.

He lost almost a stone in the immediate aftermath having been forced to eat liquidised food and only began punching again in August.

Kiko Martinez v Josh Warrington – First Direct Arena
Josh Warrington was sidelined for three months after winning his title fight against Kiko Martinez in March (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It was scandalous, mate; eating things like chicken and broccoli watered down and blended is as bad as it sounds, it’s absolutely vile,” he said.

“I’ve never really had anything facial. A broken jaw, it’s the worst injury I’ve had in my career so far.

“In my head now, it’s back to normal.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)
Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Ibrox win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confident boost ahead of Man City clash
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope
Nigel Pearson praised Rob Atkinson’s display (Tim Markland/PA)
Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson
Simon Middleton expects a tough game against France (David Davies/PA)
Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France
Son Heung-min netted a brace in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt
Mo Salah hit a quickfire hat-trick (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mo Salah hits fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers
Rob Atkinson bagged a brace of headers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston
Robbie Neilson is looking for a better performance (Steve Welsh/PA)
Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to put more pressure on Fiorentina

Most Read

1
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
3
2
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
3
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
4
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
5
An ATM machine.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
6
Burger Island owner Raina Miller. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January
9
Aileen Wallace-Edgar, owner of Vintage Beauty Box, and Sophie Butler, manager of Sophie Butler Hairdressing.
St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan
10
Brian Glendinning and his brother, John
Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott…

More from The Courier

A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death
Dame Vivienne Westwood protests outside the energy firm Cuadrilla's facking site in Preston New Road, Little Plumpton, near Blackpool fter the controversial process got underway in Lancashire. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Tuesday October 16, 2018. See PA story ENVIRONMENT Fracking. Photo credit should read: PA Wire
Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland'
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
Conor Benn should face a lifetime ban after failing a drugs test, according to Josh Warrington (Yui Mok/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed
image shows a pair of hands holding a cut-out diagram of a women's reproductive system.
KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too
Tam O'Ware took a while to get his injury properly diagnosed.
Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare…
Undated Handout Photo of Tuscan chicken from Cook And Share by Mary Berry (BBC Books, £27). See PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Laura Edwards. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature FOOD Mary Berry.
Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish
Photo shows Mark Fotheringham.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech
St Johnstone's Melker Hallberg and Hibs' Marijan Cabraja tussle for possession the last time the teams met. Image: SNS
St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match
Mel McGarva from Kinghorn RNLI.
Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

Editor's Picks