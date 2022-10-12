Dream Day as Harry Maguire makes special memories – Wednesday’s sporting social By Press Association October 12 2022, 6.03pm Harry Maguire attended a Dream Day (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 12. Football Harry Maguire made special memories. Always special memories made at @MU_Foundation’s Dream Day. Thanks to everyone who came along. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sNWHte3jSI— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 12, 2022 A trophy for Gareth Bale and LAFC. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) Antonio Rudiger was recovering. What doesn't kill you makes you stronger 👊🏾 I am okay – thanks for all your messages 🤞🏾🙏🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/ynnLw5Cjfo— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 11, 2022 Lauren James felt proud. Very proud moment to make my first start for England 🙏 @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/anIyngGe6A— Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) October 12, 2022 Happy birthdays. 🎶 Always believe in…Wishing a very happy birthday to @CarltonCole1 ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/UezXno711q— West Ham United (@WestHam) October 12, 2022 Happy Birthday, @LedleyKing 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vR0imFbV0y— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 12, 2022 Hoping it's a great Birthday for WNT defender @claireor17 🎉☘️#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/k70J0T9CkI— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 12, 2022 A nice touch from Man City. Alf, a Lifelong Norwegian supporter living with ALS, was greeted by the players after the Copenhagen match! 💙 pic.twitter.com/UM5AqrFeia— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 12, 2022 Cricket Ben Stokes played Superman. Unbelievable BEN STOKES 🤯#ForTheNorth #AUSvENGpic.twitter.com/9s3EdUWbFT— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) October 12, 2022 MMA Who’s slicker? Who’s slicker ? pic.twitter.com/tSB2kv4Wsc— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 12, 2022 Darts Glen Durrant had his hands full away from the oche. Today is a day with my Grandson #PerfectWednesday pic.twitter.com/VXwU7DLtyt— Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) October 12, 2022 Formula One F1 turned the clock back. 🗓 #OnThisDay in 2003Michael Schumacher made #F1 history 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/6ZRDD9Ynbd— Formula 1 (@F1) October 12, 2022 Lando Norris was busy taking some cheeky snaps of his team-mate. Daniel by Lando. 📷 pic.twitter.com/3aAsMd7gbJ— McLaren (@McLarenF1) October 12, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confident boost ahead of Man City clash Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt Mo Salah hits fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to put more pressure on Fiorentina Most Read 1 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 3 2 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k 3 3 Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park 4 Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return… 5 Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money 6 Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business 7 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 8 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January 9 St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan 10 Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott… More from The Courier Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland' Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare… Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show Editor's Picks Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks inspires Perthshire fashion launch STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham’s speech Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott World Cup