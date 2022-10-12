Dream Day as Harry Maguire makes special memories – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 12.

Football

Harry Maguire made special memories.

Always special memories made at @MU_Foundation’s Dream Day. Thanks to everyone who came along. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sNWHte3jSI — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 12, 2022

A trophy for Gareth Bale and LAFC.

Antonio Rudiger was recovering.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger 👊🏾 I am okay – thanks for all your messages 🤞🏾🙏🏾 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve pic.twitter.com/ynnLw5Cjfo — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) October 11, 2022

Lauren James felt proud.

Very proud moment to make my first start for England 🙏 @Lionesses pic.twitter.com/anIyngGe6A — Lauren James (@laurenjamess22) October 12, 2022

Happy birthdays.

🎶 Always believe in… Wishing a very happy birthday to @CarltonCole1 ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/UezXno711q — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 12, 2022

A nice touch from Man City.

Alf, a Lifelong Norwegian supporter living with ALS, was greeted by the players after the Copenhagen match! 💙 pic.twitter.com/UM5AqrFeia — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 12, 2022

Cricket

Ben Stokes played Superman.

MMA

Who’s slicker?

Darts

Glen Durrant had his hands full away from the oche.

Today is a day with my Grandson #PerfectWednesday pic.twitter.com/VXwU7DLtyt — Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) October 12, 2022

Formula One

F1 turned the clock back.

Lando Norris was busy taking some cheeky snaps of his team-mate.