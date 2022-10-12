Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston By Press Association October 12 2022, 9.59pm Rob Atkinson bagged a brace of headers (Richard Sellers/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from Sport Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confident boost ahead of Man City clash Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt Mo Salah hits fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers Robbie Neilson urges Hearts to put more pressure on Fiorentina Newcastle open to further investment from Saudi Arabia – chief executive Most Read 1 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 3 2 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k 3 3 Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park 4 Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return… 5 Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money 6 Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business 7 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 8 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January 9 St Andrews businesses back ‘amazing’ rail station plan 10 Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott… More from The Courier Forfar vaccination centre closed after man's sudden death Tory MP from Berkshire suggests fracking in 'northern reaches of Scotland' Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live Wednesday court round-up — Dundee murder trial to proceed KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too Tam O'Ware hails 'massive three points' for Kelty Hearts and opens up on 'rare… Midweek meal: Recreate Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken for an impressive one-pot dish STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham's speech St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show Editor's Picks Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall KEZIA DUGDALE: If women over-40 matter to Scotland, surely our health should too Dundee United respond to alleged racist slur against Hibs star Jair Tavares St Johnstone to take part in first Scottish VAR match Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks inspires Perthshire fashion launch STEVE FINAN: Dundee accent snobs underestimate the power of Mark Fotheringham’s speech Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott World Cup