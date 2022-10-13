On this day in 2002: Paula Radcliffe wins Chicago Marathon in world record time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

On this day in 2002: Paula Radcliffe wins Chicago Marathon in world record time

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 6.02am
Paula Radcliffe broke the world record at the Chicago Marathon (Rebecca Naden/PA)
Paula Radcliffe broke the world record at the Chicago Marathon (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Paula Radcliffe won the Chicago Marathon on this day in 2002, setting a then world record time of two hours, 17 minutes and 18 seconds.

The Briton, aged 28 at the time, took 89 seconds off the mark that had been set by Kenya’s Catherine Ndereba in the event the previous year.

Radcliffe had made her debut over 26 miles and 385 yards in April, winning the London Marathon with a world record for a women’s-only race of 2:18:56.

After finishing ahead of Ndereba (2:19:26) and Japan’s Yoko Shibui (2:21:22) in Chicago, Radcliffe said: “I held back in the first half and then in the second half I pushed on a little bit. I was running with some US guys a lot of the time and they were really helping me.

“There was also a lot of support out there for me. I thought it would be really quiet after London, but it wasn’t at all. I was amazed how many British people were out there.”

Radcliffe had also retained her World Cross Country title and landed Commonwealth 5,000m and 10,000m gold medals in 2002.

And she said: “I’ve got the world record, so it’s got to rank at the top.

“Ever since London I have been working towards this and my track races went 100 per cent to plan. Then we went away and put in a lot of hard work and I’m just happy it’s all paid off.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Rafael Leao has been linked with Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Football rumours: AC Milan look to tie down Chelsea target Rafael Leao
Rob Burrow is determined to remain upbeat (PA Images/Zak Goodwin)
Rob Burrow would not discourage children from playing rugby despite MND battle
Antonio Conte feared blowing a two-goal lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte feared Tottenham would blow two-goal lead against Frankfurt
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted with Ibrox win (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Thrashing of Rangers major confidence boost ahead of Man City game
Robert Lewandowski scored a last-gasp equaliser to keep Barcelona in the Champions League (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski scores late equaliser to give Barcelona Champions League hope
Nigel Pearson praised Rob Atkinson’s display (Tim Markland/PA)
Two-goal Rob Atkinson earns the praise of Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson
Simon Middleton expects a tough game against France (David Davies/PA)
Simon Middleton predicts much tougher test for England when they face France
Son Heung-min netted a brace in Tottenham’s 3-2 win over Eintracht Frankfurt (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min nets brace as Tottenham edge dramatic win over Eintracht Frankfurt
Mo Salah hit a quickfire hat-trick (Steve Welsh/PA)
Mo Salah hits fastest Champions League hat-trick as Liverpool thrash Rangers
Rob Atkinson bagged a brace of headers (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rob Atkinson scores twice as Bristol City snatch victory against Preston

Most Read

1
Jaimie Easson and David Blyth with daughters Olivia, 5, and Sophie, 15. Image: Sinéad Firman.
Community help plan Fife couple’s last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live
2
A 76-year-old man died at Forfar's vaccination centre.
Forfar vaccination centre closed after man’s sudden death
3
Craig Slezas at Edinburgh High Court.
St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period
4
M&S Foodhall Dundee
Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall
5
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
6
Hector McKay had to block diggers with his car.
Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park
7
Lynn Anderson is back in Dundee after three weeks in hospital in Turkey.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
8
Bartosz Maroszek who has a brain tumour had to make own way to hospital when ambulance wasn't available.
No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street
9
Attached pic shows Wendy Alexander and Professor Shukri signing the Memorandum of Understanding The University of Dundee has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management and Science University in Malaysia that will see the institutions explore future learning and research links. A delegation from the Kuala Lumpur-based MSU visited Dundee to sign the agreement after touring the campus and hearing about the leading-edge research and teaching taking place at the Universitys Medical School. It is hoped the MoU will lead to future research collaborations as well as students enjoying international exchange programmes. Pic Alan Richardson Dundee, Pix-AR.co.uk Free to Use from the University of Dundee
Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k
3
10
Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica
Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January

More from The Courier

Dundee youngsters Tom Findlay and Luke Graham are out on loan (Images: SNS).
Dundee loan report: Who scored their first senior goal and who has 'real chance'…
PC Kayleigh Simpson.
Accused Fife officer hunting dangerous 'kill kit' stalker when she 'knocked child from bike'…
Eriksson was superb against Hibs. Image: SNS
What is behind Carljohan Eriksson's Dundee United improvement?
Car and van fire in Kinglassie Fife
Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie
Sleeping and celery - what's the link?
LISTEN: How taking a prescription of celery seed could help stop your nightmares
Craig Slezas at Edinburgh High Court.
St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period
Biofuelwatch campaigner Almuth Ernsting and the RWE biomass plant.
Markinch biomass dust control so 'poor' airborne particles 'settled on inspector's notebook'
Fife had an internal line of defence ready for if Hitler's Operation Sealion went ahead.
How a top-secret military unit was set up to defend Fife from the Nazis…
Dundee's new esports arena
Dundee has 'secret weapon' which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland
Links Archers take aim at an indoor session in Montrose. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Links Archers take a bow after 2022 season of success for Angus club

Editor's Picks