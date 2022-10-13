Spin over pace and importance of the toss – the numbers behind the T20 World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spin over pace and importance of the toss – the numbers behind the T20 World Cup

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 1.56pm
Jos Buttler will lead England in the T20 World Cup after recovering from a calf injury (Nick Potts/PA)
England are building momentum ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup that starts on Friday, having recorded successive warm-up victories against hosts and defending champions Australia.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some key trends ahead of the tournament.

Win the toss and bowl

Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch at the toss
England’s former captain Eoin Morgan preferred to chase a target after winning the toss (Dan Mullan/PA)

There has been a clear shift towards chasing targets in limited-overs cricket.

The prevailing wisdom in the early years of Twenty20 internationals was to bat first, with the majority of teams winning the toss between 2005 and 2016 choosing to do so (52 per cent).

However, this trend has reversed since 2017, with most captains electing to field instead (62 per cent).

Under the leadership of previous captain Eoin Morgan and current skipper Jos Buttler, England have been at the forefront of this change.

England’s T20 side has fielded first on 32 of the 34 occasions that they have won the toss since 2017. Up until 2016, their decisions at the toss were almost evenly split.

(PA graphic)
World Cup results suggest that this tactic is successful, particularly in the latter stages of the tournament.

Although there is little to choose between batting first or second in the group stage, the team chasing has prevailed on 57 and 71 per cent of occasions in semi-finals and finals respectively.

Last year’s knockout games highlighted this, with Australia and New Zealand overhauling targets against Pakistan and England in the semi-finals, before the Aussies did the same to the Black Caps in the final.

Spin to prove decisive?

Afghanistan bowler Rashid Khan
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is one of the leading bowlers in T20 cricket (Nigel French/PA)

Nine of the world’s top 10 bowlers in the T20 format are classed as spinners, according to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Even in Australia – where wickets are renowned for being hard and bouncy – teams are likely to be reliant on their slow bowlers to restrict their opponents’ scoring rate.

Spinners have conceded fewer runs per over than pace bowlers in six of the seven T20 World Cups to date, with the exception being the first edition of the tournament in 2007.

(PA graphic)
While the past four World Cups having been held in the sub-continent on pitches that are conducive to spin, T20 internationals played in Australia have seen the same pattern persist over a sustained period – with spin proving more economical than pace in every year since 2011.

On average, spinners concede 7.34 runs per over in Australia compared with an economy rate of 8.02 for the quicks.

England’s Achilles’ heel

(PA graphic)
England are hitting form at the right time ahead of the World Cup, with back-to-back wins over Australia in the past week coming on the heels of a series victory in Pakistan.

They boast a stacked batting line-up and are one of just three sides to have scored their runs at more than nine per over since the previous tournament ended in November 2021.

However, England’s bowling remains a concern, with their economy rate of 8.86 over the same period among the worst of the leading contenders.

No team has won a World Cup with an economy rate above 8.13.

Afghanistan to challenge big names

  1. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan) - 6.08
  2. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 6.35
  3. Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - 6.40
  4. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan) - 6.44
  5. Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 6.57

Jos Buttler’s side face Afghanistan in their opening game next Saturday (October 22) – the lowest-ranked of the automatic qualifiers in their group.

However, the Afghanistan bowling attack is likely to cause England problems, as it features three of the five most economical bowlers in T20s in 2022.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi have all conceded fewer than 6.50 runs per over in the shortest format this year.

For context, Adil Rashid is the most miserly bowler in England’s World Cup squad, and his economy rate is 8.11 in 2022.

South Africa to end tournament hoodoo?

South Africa's Rilee Rossouw
In-form Rilee Rossouw is part of a destructive South African batting unit (Nick Potts/PA)

South Africa have the highest win percentage of any side at T20 World Cups (63 per cent) but they are yet to win the tournament or even reach the final.

The Proteas – who go into this event on the back of the recent launch of their new T20 franchise tournament (SA20) – have developed a reputation for falling short at World Cups, having also failed to make the final in the 50-over version.

The current side have the batting firepower to worry any opponent, having scored 200 or more in five of their 13 T20 innings in 2022 – by far the best ratio of any team.

  1. Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) - 176.84
  2. Tim David (Australia) - 174.83
  3. Finn Allen (New Zealand) - 168.44
  4. Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) - 168.28
  5. Tristan Stubbs (South Africa) - 166.24

South Africa’s middle order consists of in-form players such as Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, who all average over 30 this year at a strike rate in excess of 150 runs per 100 balls.

Much like England, their weakness is on the bowling front, but that could change if the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje can replicate their recent Test form in the shortest format.

