Rotherham boss Matt Taylor waiting on fitness issues ahead of Huddersfield clash

Rotherham have a couple of unnamed injury worries for the Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield.

New boss Matt Taylor says a few of his squad are struggling with illness and fatigue after a taxing period over the last 10 days.

Midfielder Scott High is ineligible for the squad as he is on loan from the Terriers, but Jamie Lindsay should be fit after picking up a face wound in the midweek reserve win over the Terriers.

Peter Kioso played 45 minutes in that game following a lengthy absence with a groin injury.

David Kasumu returns to the Huddersfield squad after serving a one-game ban for his red card at Luton.

Boss Mark Fotheringham will pick from the same group of players that beat Hull 2-0 in his first home game in charge last week.

Midfielder Jonathan Hogg has an ongoing calf problem, while defender Will Boyle (hip) did not feature against the Tigers.

Matty Pearson (foot), Tino Anjorin (illness), Pat Jones (hamstring) and Tyreece Simpson (knee) remain unavailable.