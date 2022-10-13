Josh Kayode in line to start again as MK Dons host Plymouth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Kayode could keep his place for MK Dons as they prepare to host Plymouth.

The forward made his first league start for the club in their midweek game against Bristol Rovers and could feature against Argyle.

Dawson Devoy serves the second of a three-match suspension after receiving a red card against Shrewsbury last weekend.

Striker Mo Eisa (ankle) and defender Tennai Watson (hamstring) are still sidelined for the Dons.

Plymouth will be without Dan Scarr for the trip to Stadium MK.

The defender was sent off against Accrington at the weekend and misses out through suspension.

Striker Sam Cosgrove returned to the starting XI against Stanley with a third goal in his last three games and should keep his place.

Mickel Miller (thigh) and James Bolton (foot) are still absent.