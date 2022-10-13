Roberto De Zerbi ready to help Enock Mwepu after Zambian forced to retire early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roberto De Zerbi ready to help Enock Mwepu after Zambian forced to retire early

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 5.17pm
Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire after he was diagnosed with a heart condition (John Walton/PA)
Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire after he was diagnosed with a heart condition (John Walton/PA)

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has told Enock Mwepu he is ready to help him after the midfielder was forced to retire early with a hereditary heart problem.

The Zambia international, 24, was told by club doctors earlier this week that he would risk his life if he did not call time on his career.

Mwepu joined the Seagulls from RB Salzburg in July 2021, signing a four-year deal, and scored two goals across 18 Premier League appearances last campaign. He has featured in six of Brighton’s matches so far this season.

De Zerbi, who will take charge of his third game in charge of the Seagulls for Friday night’s fixture at Brentford, said: “I don’t want to speak about money.

“I want to speak about the human problem, and I am very sorry for him and his family.

“I wrote a message, to him, two or three days ago, and I said I am always ready to listen to what Enoch wants to be and what he wants to do. I am ready to help him.”

Mwepu was taken ill on a flight to meet up with his Zambia team-mates for the recent international break.

He spent time in a Malian hospital then flew back to Brighton, where tests revealed his heart condition.

Speaking to BBC Sport, former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba said Mwepu is right to be aggrieved at having to call time on his playing days.

Muamba, 34, who suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Bolton 10 years ago, said: “He’s allowed to feel like his career has been taken away from him at such a young age.

“At the same time, his loved ones need him around now. It would have been a lot worse if something bad had happened to him during a game of football.”

Aside from Mwepu’s sudden retirement, De Zerbi revealed he has no fresh injury concerns ahead of his side’s trip to face the Bees.

De Zerbi, who has overseen a 3-3 draw and 1-0 home defeat against Tottenham since replacing Graham Potter, added: “If you are fighting in the Premier League, you have to know that all games can be very difficult and you have to be ready to fight every opponent.

“We can suffer against Brentford because they are a good team. But we can play our football and they can suffer as well with our skill, ability and style of play.

“The last result (against Tottenham) was not fair and now we have the possibility to win the next game.”

