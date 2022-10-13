We weren’t aggressive enough – Robbie Neilson disheartened by Fiorentina defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We weren’t aggressive enough – Robbie Neilson disheartened by Fiorentina defeat

By Press Association
October 13 2022, 9.20pm
Stephen Humphrys lightened up a tough night for Hearts with his goal (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)
Stephen Humphrys lightened up a tough night for Hearts with his goal (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson reminded his players they had to compete physically with Fiorentina to save themselves from an even bigger defeat in Italy.

Neilson was unhappy with his players’ first-half approach after they shipped four goals without reply in Florence.

He got the reaction he was looking for at half-time as his side kept the score at 5-1.

After hitting a post inside 30 seconds, Stephen Humphrys netted just after the break and Hearts were much more competitive before conceding a fifth from a late penalty.

Neilson said on the Hearts website: “Definitely wasn’t happy about the first half. We started the game really well and on the front foot but we then allowed Fiorentina to get on the ball and cause us problems.

“We weren’t aggressive enough and we didn’t press them enough.

“I thought we were miles better in the second half. At half-time, we spoke about how aggressive you need to be to compete at this level. You can talk about tactical and technical stuff but you need to physically match them.”

Hearts would need a major turnaround in fortunes to progress to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

They sit third in Group A, four points behind second-placed Fiorentina. Hearts would need to beat both RFS and Istanbul Basaksehir in their final two games and hope that Fiorentina only collect one point.

Neilson said: “I’ve said it before, but this is a learning curve for everybody. I hope the players realise that for all teams like Fiorentina are good technically – they are capable of bringing a physical edge to the game as well.”

