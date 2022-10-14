Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Lineker hopes gay footballer will come out during Qatar World Cup

By Press Association
October 14 2022, 8.41am
Gary Lineker has said he knows of gay Premier League players and hopes to see them come out during the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gary Lineker has said he knows of gay Premier League players and hopes to see them come out during the World Cup (Peter Byrne/PA)

Gary Lineker wants to see a Premier League player come out as gay during the Qatar World Cup to send a strong message to a host nation where homosexuality remains a crime.

Former England striker Lineker told the Daily Mirror he knows of two gay Premier League players, saying they had been “very close” to coming out before now.

“It would be great if one or two of them came out during the World Cup. It would be amazing,” Lineker said.

Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker will front the BBC’s World Cup coverage (Ian Walton/PA)

“I know for a fact that some have been very close and contemplated it. There’s a couple I know, but obviously it’s not for me to say who they are.”

The World Cup kicks off on November 20 in Qatar, a nation where same-sex sexual activity is punishable by seven years in jail, or even death by stoning for Muslim men under Sharia law.

This week Qatar’s World Cup chief Nasser Al Khater sought to give assurances to LGBTQ+ fans that they would be welcomed at the tournament, but obvious concerns remain and many are worried for their safety.

England captain Harry Kane has promised to wear a OneLove armband during the tournament, even if it is banned by FIFA.

Harry Kane wears a OneLove captain’s armband at England's kit launch
Harry Kane has vowed to wear the OneLove captain’s armband at the World Cup (handout/The FA)

Jake Daniels of Championship side Blackpool and Australian Josh Cavallo of Adelaide United are the highest-profile players to have come out to date.

Asked why more had not followed, Lineker said: “Fear. Fear of the unknown, I imagine. Perhaps they are worried what their team-mates might think, although they probably already know.

“It seems insane that it should even be a thing.

“People say, ‘Yeah, but the crowds.” And I say, ‘Well the crowds chant anyway’. You’re always going to get a few idiots.

“But it’s easy for me to say as I’m not in that position.”

Lineker had hoped Cavallo and Daniels would prompt other players to come out, and suggested the first Premier League player to do so would make themselves more marketable.

“I was hoping, because there are lots of players that are having to live a lie,” he said. “I’m sure it’s very difficult.

Josh Cavallo attends the 2022 Attitude magazine awards
Josh Cavallo came out as gay in October 2021 (Ian West/PA)

“But I think what we’ve seen so far is that the feedback and the response, it will be incredibly positive.

“If I were an agent of a big footballer, if I knew one of my players was gay, if he was a top player, I’d say, ‘Be the first big player’. I mean, as an agent, thinking in terms of promotion and stuff, you’re going to be huge.”

Lineker said he turned down the opportunity to host April’s World Cup draw, saying he did not want to do it given his record of criticising corruption around the awarding of the tournament.

“It’s a different FIFA now,” he said. “But I felt, rather than where I said I’m there to report on the World Cup rather than support it, doing the draw for FIFA would be supporting the World Cup and supporting the decision.”

And the television presenter said the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup would cover the controversy around Qatar as a host nation – including its record on human rights and the migrant workers who built the stadiums.

“I’m sure we’ll do it on the first night,” he said. “Obviously, we’re not going to do it in every build-up to every game, but of course we’ll talk about it and openly.”

