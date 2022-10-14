Port Vale continue to be without Jamie Proctor ahead of Forest Green game

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Port Vale remain without long-term injury victim Jamie Proctor for the game against Forest Green.

The striker is unlikely to play much before the end of the year after hip surgery.

Rory Holden is making progress from a tendon problem which has kept him out since August.

Funso Ojo (hamstring) is out but Harry Charsley is closing in on a first-team return.

Forest Green boss Ian Burchnall has a doubt over Connor Wickham.

The striker missed the midweek 4-1 defeat at Peterborough having come off after scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over Bolton at the weekend.

Reece Brown came off against Posh and could miss out, and Mathew Stevens and Jamille Matt are still sidelined.

Bryan Fiabema has returned to Chelsea after suffering a knee injury.