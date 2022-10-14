Manchester United could have Anthony Martial back for visit of Newcastle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anthony Martial could return for Manchester United’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

The forward suffered a back complaint during last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Everton and missed Thursday’s Europa League match against Omonia Nicosia, but manager Erik ten Hag says he could be back on Sunday.

United midfielder Scott McTominay is suspended and captain Harry Maguire remains sidelined, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe also out.

Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak is unlikely to make the trip to Old Trafford as he continues to work his way back from a thigh injury.

The Sweden international has missed the last two games and like midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (hamstring surgery) is making good progress, but neither man is likely to feature at the weekend.

Midfielder Joelinton and striker Allan Saint-Maximin were both used as substitutes in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford on their return from injury and have suffered no ill effects, but Matt Ritchie is out with a calf problem and keeper Karl Darlow (ankle) and defender Emil Krafth (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Dubravka, Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Varane, Malacia, Shaw, Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Iqbal, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Ronaldo, Rashford.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Karius, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Dummett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Longstaff, Fraser, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Wilson, Wood.